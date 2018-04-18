Natural Grocers boosts minimum pay to $11 per hour

"This decision is a reflection of our continued commitment to our employees," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "It has always been our policy to offer pay that is above the legally-mandated minimum wage. This increase, when paired with the company's Vitamin Bucks program, sets Natural Grocers' pay at the forefront of the grocery industry."

Natural Grocers has a long history of investing in its good4u team members. As part of the company's five founding principles, Natural Grocers supports its employees by offering:

Natural Grocers' Vitamin Bucks program, which provides an extra $1 per hour of in-store spending money for every regular hour worked. Company founder Margaret Isely provided a 'community cabinet' consisting of lunch items and supplements for all employees to access. It was her desire to ensure her staff received a nourishing lunch and had access to vital, health-promoting supplements. As the company grew, the cabinet evolved into the Vitamin Bucks program, a unique benefit that has been voted as one of crew members' favorites.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, all meat is humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, non-GMO prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 146 stores in 19 states.

