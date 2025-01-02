Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Soups Hit Shelves This Winter

Company expands premium-quality house brand with six savory heat-and-serve soups in convenient, resource-efficient pouches

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays wind down, and winter settles in, soup lovers can rejoice, as "soup season" is finally here. Soup is that delicious, comforting food that encourages you to slow down, cozy in and enjoy a simple, yet nourishing meal. Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of six new varieties of savory delicious soups to its collection of Natural Grocers® Brand Products. All six varieties are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and crafted with entirely plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free ingredients.

SUSTAINABILITY, FLAVOR & CONVENIENCE

Sustainability, premium quality and affordability are principles behind every Natural Grocers Brand Product, including these varieties of organic soups. Each is packaged in BPA-free pouches designed with resource efficiency in mind, offering a lightweight alternative to glass jars or cans that helps reduce energy use during production and transportation. But don't forget about the flavor and convenience!

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers, states, "We are thrilled to introduce six new soups to our shelves nationwide. From classics like Creamy Tomato and Butternut Squash to bold, outside-the-pouch flavors like Sauerkraut and Sweet Corn, there's something for everyone to enjoy. These convenient 14 oz. packets are perfect to keep at home or take on the go for an easy lunch or quick meal. Just heat, serve, and savor one of life's most comforting foods—all at an Always Affordable PriceSM."

PRODUCT VARIETIES

ATTRIBUTES

Certified Organic

Plant-based, Gluten-free and Dairy-free Ingredients

Vegan Friendly

No Artificial Flavorings, Additives or Preservatives, or Synthetic Colors Added

Heat and Serve

Available in 14 oz.

Packaged in BPA-Free, Shelf-Stable Pouches

National Retail: Always Affordable SM at $4.49

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Established in 2016, the house brand currently offers over 800 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' product standards by clicking here. Recent additions to the private-label line include three new gourmet flavors of frozen Organic Wood Fired Pizza and two new seasonal flavors of Organic Coffee. Customers can look forward to more premium-quality products at Always Affordable PricesSM, including Organic Wheat Pasta and Organic Pasta Sauce (made with biodynamic ingredients), arriving in stores soon.

Click here for a media kit featuring the new organic soups, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To learn more about Natural Grocers' grocery standards, click here.

To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

