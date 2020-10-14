Natural Grocers™ Brings Its 6th New Mexico Store To The Los Alamos Community On October 28

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces the opening of its Los Alamos location, scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Located at 1501 Trinity Drive, the new store will provide communities in and around Los Alamos access to fresh, 100-percent organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, including 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy, supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price.

Natural Grocers' newest store is an ideal fit for the Los Alamos area. In a region known for nearby National Parks and miles of hiking, running, and mountain biking trails, the store will expand offerings for shoppers who embrace a healthy, active lifestyle. It will be stocked with only USDA Certified Organic fruits and vegetables, fresh pre-packaged bulk goods, healthy snack packs, grab-and-go options, and sports and performance nutrition products to quickly fuel up for outdoor adventures in and around Los Alamos.

Although Natural Grocers has postponed the Los Alamos grand opening celebration for the safety of its customers and good4uSM Crew due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store will still feature grand opening specials from October 28 through November 11. These discounts1 include 100-percent organic produce such as Braeburn Apples, red and green seedless grapes, and Bosc Pears, pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives, free-range eggs2, and staple items such as GT's Kombucha, Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Chicken, and Natural Grocers Brand 2lb. Organic Rolled Oats.

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers offers the Los Alamos community a unique grocery shopping experience, including its impeccable product standards, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, sustainable building practices, and neighborhood outreach through free Nutrition Education and its partnership with New Mexico's local food bank, Delancey Street Foundation. As a company that's always conscious of its environmental footprint, the store includes energy-saving innovations and non-toxic building materials throughout. Natural Grocers also prohibits hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives in the groceries it carries.

The store will have a Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) on staff whose services are free of charge to the community. Natural Grocers' highly educated NHCs support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one health coaching sessions, which will be available via phone or video after the completion of Natural Grocers' extensive NHC training program.

Natural Grocers' Always Affordable pricing and special discounts through its {N}power® loyalty program ensure that the highest quality groceries are accessible for everyone. {N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 414113.

Customers shopping at the new Los Alamos store will enjoy a clean and safe-as-possible shopping and working environment due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores. The new store will open with modified store hours as follows: Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.; and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. These special shopping hours will start on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

For more information on Natural Grocers' Los Alamos store, please visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/los-alamos-nm

For all Natural Grocers updates related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states.

1 Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only. See store for details.

2 Must be an {N}power member to receive this discount. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 41411.

3 Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

