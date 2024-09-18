Natural Grocers® Celebrates Denver Family Fun Days September 20-22, 2024

The Colorado-based retailer invites customers to participating Denver Metro area stores for family-friendly freebies and deals

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its first "Denver Family Fun Days", September 20–22, 2024. Natural Grocers' Good4u® Crew at 23 participating Denver Metro area stores will offer family-friendly freebies and discounts on select products perfect for kids.

DENVER FAMILY FUN DAYS

Natural Grocers has been serving Coloradoans with a wide variety of natural and organic options at Always AffordableSM prices since 1955. Co-founders Margaret and Philip Isely went door-to-door in Golden, Colorado, with the dream of making a healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone. With 169 stores nationwide, Natural Grocers continues to call Colorado home and is still operated by second and third generation members of the Isely family.

"We are a Colorado-proud, family-operated company that cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of our neighbors, our family, friends, community and planet," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "Our stores might be small, but our sense of family is big. We carry premium-quality natural and organic products that are good for you, good for your family and good for your wallet. Whether you're a loyal customer or you've never been inside one of our stores, we invite you to our upcoming 'Denver Family Fun Days' event for free treats and deals that are ideal for fall and your family's 'Back-to-School' season."

DISCOUNTS & FREEBIES

Natural Grocers' "Denver Family Fun Days" are September 20-22, 2024, at 23 participating Denver Metro area stores. Promotional offers include:

September 20-22 : All customers can enjoy discounts on select items such as Bobo's ® Oat Bars ( $2.15 /ea.) and Mamma Chia® Organic Chia Squeeze Pouches ( $1.55 /ea.) and Annie's TM Organic Mac & Cheese Mixes (2/ $6 ). i

Free YumEarth Lollipop – for kids 12 and under. September 20-22 : Free Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Snack Pack – for kids 12 and under. iii

Free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack Pack – for kids 12 and under. September 21 : Free Natural Grocers Insulated Lunch Bag to first 50 customers.iv

PARTICIPATING STORES

Arvada – North Wadsworth

– North Wadsworth Aurora - South

- South Brighton

Castle Rock

Centennial – Arapahoe Rd.

Centennial - Cherry Knolls

Denver – Central Park

Denver - Colfax & Washington

Denver - Colorado & Evans

& Evans Denver - Design District

Denver - Green Valley Ranch

Denver – Leetsdale & Alameda

Denver - RiNo

Denver - Tennyson & 38th

Golden

Highlands Ranch

Lakewood - Green Mountain

- Green Mountain Lakewood - Mission Trace

- Mission Trace Lakewood - West Colfax

- Littleton - Kipling & Coal Mine

- Kipling & Coal Mine Northglenn

Parker

Wheat Ridge

LOOKING FOR MORE DEALS?

There's more to celebrate and more to save at Natural Grocers in September. In honor of Organic Month, Natural Grocers offers savings through September 28 on products that reflect the company's commitment to organic practices.v

Save beyond September by discovering {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program. Free and easy to join, members earn valuable rewards points with every visit, enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers year-round.

LEARN MORE

Subscribe to the Free Health Hotline® Magazine to learn more about a natural approach to living with monthly sale items, recipes and educational articles.

To keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

For media inquiries or sample requests, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

i Offers are available only from 9/20/2024 to 9/22/2024 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Denver Metro stores. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

ii Offer available only from 9/20/2024 to 9/22/2024. Limit 1 free YumEarth Lollipop per child (12 & under). Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iii Offer available only from 9/20/2024 to 9/22/2024. Limit 1 free Natural Grocers Brand Snack Pack per child (12 & under). Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iv Offer available on 9/21/2024 to first 50 customers. Limit 1 free Natural Grocers Lunch Bag per customer. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

v Offers are available only from 9/6/2024 to 9/28/2024 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.