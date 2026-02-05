Natural Grocers® Celebrates Iowa Day with a Special Gift and Savings Feb. 8-10, 2026

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its Celebrate Iowa Day event Feb. 8–10 at its six Iowa stores. Customers are invited to celebrate Iowa Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5-off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

NATURAL GROCERS – IOWA

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded its roots to Iowa in 2016, opening its first Iowa store in Clive in early February, followed by two more locations in November and December of that year (Cedar Rapids and Cedar Falls). Today, the company operates six stores, serving communities across the north-eastern part of the state.

Iowa store locations include Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Clive, Davenport, Dubuque and Iowa City.

"Iowa's welcoming spirit, deep agricultural roots and strong sense of community make it a place we're truly proud to call home," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Since opening our first Iowa store in Clive in 2016, we've been grateful for the way Iowans have welcomed us as neighbors. Celebrate Iowa Day is our way of saying thank you—by honoring the state's rich heritage, its local culture and the customers who inspire us every day."

IOWA {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

Feb. 8–10: All {N}power members at Iowa stores will receive a free limited-edition reusable shopping bag featuring all 21 states where Natural Grocers operates—including Iowa—while supplies last. [i]

Feb. 8–10: {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5-off coupon.

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals and surprise offers. Customers can earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Sign up for {N}power here.[iii]

A COMMITMENT TO IOWA CREW

Natural Grocers provides careers for more than 125 good4uSM Crew members in the state of Iowa. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life and is committed to positively impacting Crew members' physical, emotional and financial well-being through free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

Learn more about Natural Grocers' career options (search by store and state, including Iowa).

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Offer valid 2/8/26-2/10/26 at participating Iowa stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. [ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in-store purchases at participating Iowa Natural Grocers stores, 2/8/26-2/10/26. Customer must load the reward via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. $5 discount will be applied to product's regular non-discounted price. A minimum purchase of $25 is required to use the $5-off coupon. Must present phone number at checkout to accumulate towards the $25 requirement in one transaction. [iii] Sign up by 2/5/26 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their household, are not eligible.

