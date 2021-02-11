Natural Grocers® Celebrates Its good4u Crew Throughout February 2021 In Honor Of Crew Appreciation Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- February marks Crew Appreciation Month at Natural Grocers, a time dedicated to celebrating and thanking the Natural Grocers good4uSM Crew for their unwavering support of their local communities. Throughout the month, Natural Grocers will treat store, bulk production, warehouse, and corporate Crew with gifts to show its gratitude for the Crew's dedication and hard work during the uniquely difficult year of 2020.

In recognition of the Crew's extraordinary efforts and commitment to keeping their communities rooted in health, Natural Grocers instituted a hero pay and bonus program which began in March 2020 and continues into 2021. The incremental cost of these pay enhancements was approximately $14 million as of December 31, 2020, which includes a permanent $1 per hour pay increase for hourly Crew and ongoing periodic discretionary bonuses.

As the backbone of an essential business, Natural Grocers' good4u Crew members show up every day to welcome their communities, ensure shelves are stocked, provide world-class customer service and free Nutrition Education, and offer the best in nutritious foods, health-supportive supplements, household essentials, and body care products. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, these knowledgeable, friendly and hardworking Crew members have shown themselves to be heroes in aprons and, for now, face masks.

While the good4u Crew takes center stage in February, gratitude for the Crew is a time-honored tradition for the Isely family, who founded and operate Natural Grocers. Over the past 65 years, "Commitment to our good4u Crew" has been a stalwart of Natural Grocers' Founding Principles, guiding the Iselys as they navigate how to best serve their growing team. When 2020 tested the world like never before, the Isely family depended on their Founding Principles to guide them throughout the crisis.

"We learned a lot by watching our parents operate and grow Natural Grocers, and one of the most important lessons was to treat our Crew as part of our extended family," commented Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President. "We have always said that our Crew is what makes us great, and our hope is that our Crew feels cared for and bolstered during these challenging times."

Additional pandemic-related support systems for Crew members include providing personal protective equipment, expanded healthcare benefits, paid sick days and leave options, daily immune and stress support supplements, and mental health care programs.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

