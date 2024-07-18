Natural Grocers® Celebrates Pioneer Day with a Freebie and $5 Off, July 24-26, 2024

Family-Operated Grocer offers Utah {N}power® members a free state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag and additional in-store savings

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its second annual Celebrate Utah Event, July 24-26, at its eight Utah stores. Customers are invited to celebrate Pioneer Day with a free Natural Grocers reusable tote bag and a $5 off coupon for in-store purchases for all {N}power® members.

UTAH PROUD

Headquartered in Colorado, Natural Grocers expanded its roots west to the state of Utah, with its first store in the St. George area in 2009. The company has since added seven additional stores to serve Utahns in the "Beehive State", with the most recent being their Cedar City store in 2020.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, "We are a family-operated company that has been committed to the health of humans, our communities, the environment and animal welfare since we got our start in 1955. We were champions of organic practices and products long before 'it was cool'," joked Ms. Isely. "We've maintained our 'neighborhood grocery store feel' for almost 70 years, including the care we show for our customers, our Crew and the products that we offer on our shelves.

As we began to expand, we had countless requests to bring our stores to the great state of Utah. From the day we opened our doors in St. George to almost 15 years later, we have been warmly welcomed. It has been our pleasure to serve health-minded customers in Utah, who seek premium quality products, Always AffordableSM prices and our world-class customer service. We look forward to supporting the people of Utah for many years to come."

UTAH {N}POWER® MEMBERS SAVE & CELEBRATE

To say 'thank you' for this decade-and-a-half relationship, the company is hosting its second annual Celebrate Pioneer Day event, starting July 24, 2024.

July 24-26 : All {N}power members at Utah stores will receive a FREE , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including Utah , while supplies last. [i]

All {N}power members at stores will receive a , limited-edition, reusable shopping bag featuring each of the 21 states Natural Grocers has a presence in—including , while supplies last. July 24-26 : {N}power members will enjoy extra savings with a $5 off coupon.[ii]

SIGN UP & SAVE

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Discover {N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, and enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers. You'll earn valuable rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Customers can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

A COMMITMENT TO UTAH CREW:

Natural Grocers provides careers for approximately 175 Crew members in the state of Utah. The company is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. Natural Grocers is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

Click here to learn more about career options with Natural Grocers.

LEARN MORE

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer available only to {N}power members. Limit one bag per customer. Only valid 7/24/24-7/26/24 at participating Utah stores, while supplies last. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.

[ii] Offer available only to {N}power members, for in store purchases at participating Utah Natural Grocers stores, 7/24/24-7/26/24. Customers who have signed up by 7/21/24 will receive this coupon via email. A minimum purchase is required to use the $5 off coupon. See email for details. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.