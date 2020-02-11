Natural Grocers Celebrates Texas Independence Day with a 10% Off Everything One-Day Sale!

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Texas Independence Day on March 2, Natural Grocers, one of America's leading organic and natural grocery stores, will be offering a 10-percent-off discount on all customers' purchases*, a free Texas-themed small reusable bag containing a Natural Grocers Brand chocolate bar and an Epic brand breakfast bar for the first 100 customers, and a free Texas-themed phone grip ($10 retail value) for the first 500 customers with any purchase** at all Natural Grocers stores located in Texas.

"Commitment to community is one of our Five Founding Principles and we are proud to celebrate Texas all the time in our Texas stores, especially on Texas Independence Day," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "We are inviting Texans to enjoy free giveaways and a Texas-sized discount on our Always AffordableSM prices, including our large selection of local Texas products."

The extensive list of local Texas products carried in Natural Grocers includes popular brands like Epic®, MALK®, Hail Merry®, Bluebonnet Nutrition®, Wholesome Sweeteners, Inc.®, High Brew Coffee®, Waterloo Sparkling Water® and more.

Natural Grocers, which currently operates 25 stores in Texas, was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with fee nutrition education to help support their own health.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 156 stores in 20 states.

* This offer is only available 3/2/20 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores in Texas. 10% discount applies to all products and will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. For products subject to {N}power® pricing, {N}power members will be charged the lower of: (i) the discounted {N}power price and (ii) a 10% discount off the product's regular, non-discounted price. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Discount cannot be combined with other offers. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

** Limit one per item per customer. Valid 3/2/20 only at participating Natural Grocers stores in Texas while supplies last. No rain checks.

