Natural Grocers® Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025 with Annual Fundraiser Supporting Jack and Jill of America Foundation

The GAP Fund is used to provide scholarship endowments to directly satisfy tuition debt of students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Natural Grocers pledges to donate 1% of sales from its 167 stores, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help students attending HBCUs achieve their goals.[i]

Executive Director of Jack and Jill Foundation, Pier Blake states, "I am proud of our investment of $125,768 in 113 students that graduated in May 2024 - across five HBCUs, empowering the next generation of leaders. While this is a strong step forward, we are committed to doing even more with the generous partnership of Natural Grocers during their Martin Luther King Day campaign, as we aim to expand our impact and uplift even more deserving students. Together, we can continue to make dreams a reality."

Jack and Jill of America Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated (JJOA, Inc.). In 1968, mother members of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated—the largest and most prominent African American family organization—established Jack and Jill of America Foundation as a charitable entity to address social issues and problems affecting African American communities, families, and children. Currently, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated families (mother members, fathers, children, teens, and associates) play a significant role in charitable giving and fundraising to the foundation and beyond, collectively raising more than $2 million annually.

GRATITUDE AND INSPIRATION

Annissa D. Owens, a graduate from Southern University, responded after her student balance was paid by Jack and Jill Foundation "…financial challenges of pursuing a higher education can often feel overwhelming, and your support has made an immeasurable difference in my life. Thanks to your generosity, I can now focus fully on navigating life after college without the constant worry of student debt. I cannot thank you enough for your dedication to supporting students like me and your incredible generosity. It is organizations like the Jack and Jill Foundation that help make education more accessible and inspire hope in students striving for their dreams. Your contribution has made a lasting impact on my life. We are forever grateful." - Annissa D. Owens Graduate from Southern University (Baton Rouge, LA) May 2024

SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES TOGETHER

The partnership between Natural Grocers and Jack and Jill of America was born of a shared value system of commitment to the communities and families they serve through education and empowerment.

Natural Grocers has a longstanding history of giving back to its communities since it was established in 1955. With 167 stores in 21 states, Natural Grocers' commitment is manifested by supporting the health and wellbeing of its communities with free Nutrition Education and high-quality affordable health and wellness choices that are accessible to all.

In addition to the national fundraising campaign on January 20, 2025, the partnership extends to a year-round give-back program with 13 Jack and Jill of America, Inc. chapters based in Colorado, Texas, Oregon, and Arkansas. Members in participating Jack and Jill of America, Inc. chapters in these markets have received a Natural Grocers + Jack and Jill of America Partnership card, which when presented at a Natural Grocers checkout automatically triggers an uncapped 5% of sales give-back to the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. chapters — 2.5% goes back to their Jack and Jill of America, Inc. chapter and 2.5% goes to the Jack and Jill of America Foundation - HBCU Gap Fund. Members can also receive additional cards to share with friends and family.

Visit the Natural Grocers' Store Directory to find the nearest participating store. Additional details on the partnership can be found here.

Click here to learn more about the Jack and Jill of America Foundation and the College GAP Fund.

Click here to directly support the College GAP Fund and educate students from HBCUs.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION

Incorporated as a public charity in 1968, Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Inc. is the oldest African American-led philanthropic nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to supporting underserved communities. As the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, the foundation's focus is to address issues affecting African American children and families by investing in programs that provide quality education, healthcare, and a safe environment. Jack and Jill of America Foundation's mission is to create a strong foundation for children's long-term growth with the purpose of transforming African American communities, one child at a time. To learn more, please visit www.jackandjillfoundation.org or Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn: Jack and Jill Foundation.

ABOUT JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 to nurture future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its 267 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States, Jack and Jill is considered the largest African American family organization in the nation representing 70,000 family members which includes, mother members, fathers, and children ages two through 19. For more information about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. please visit jackandjillinc.org or @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

[i] Excludes gift cards.

