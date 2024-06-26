Natural Grocers Cycling Hosts Masters and Junior State Criterium Championships in Littleton, Colorado: June 29, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers Cycling (with the support of their title sponsor, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage®) is proud to host the 2024 Colorado State Criterium Championships for Masters and Juniors on June 29, at the Douglas County EVOC Track. It is also part of the Rocky Mountain Road Cup series.

THE EVENT

A criterium, or "crit", is a unique type of bicycle race that involves multiple laps around a closed circuit on public roads that are usually closed to traffic. Crits are known for their intensity, high speeds, and unpredictable finishes. Races can last from 30 minutes to over an hour, depending on the skill level of the riders and the length of the course. Beginner crits are typically 15 miles long and last about 30 minutes, while professional races can be 60 miles long and last over an hour.

Regarding the upcoming event, Chris McGee, Event Support Program Manager for Bicycle Colorado stated, "Bicycle Colorado, which has supported bicycle advocacy, education and events for more than 30 years, is proud to designate the Natural Grocers' Criterium as the State Championships for Masters and Junior riders in 2024. Natural Grocers is one of the longest sponsors of competitive cycling in Colorado and we are incredibly appreciative of their commitment over the last decades."

"The inaugural Natural Grocers' criterium will be held on the Douglas County EVOC track making it a fast non-technical criterium. The course is 1.3 miles in length with 45 feet of elevation change per lap on an excellent road surface. The first race kicks off at 8 AM, Saturday morning. Cycling enthusiasts of all types are invited to come to watch, cheer, race or volunteer," said Natural Grocers Cycling's Colorado Captain, Rich Klusman. "Good things happen when you race your bike." Registration is open through Wednesday, June 26 at 10 PM/MT.

NATURAL GROCERS CYCLING

Natural Grocers Cycling has a simple mission: grow the communities in which they ride, support their sponsors as brand ambassadors and promote a healthy, active lifestyle on two wheels. They have over 150 members across 10 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, West Virginia and Wyoming. Look for Natural Grocers Cycling members on the road, the trails or at a future bike event. They are easy to spot: with their signature purple and orange jerseys and unlimited encouragement and high-fives.

To register for the event visit www.bikereg.com/natural-grocers-criterium.

Visit: https://www.naturalgrocerscycling.com/ to learn more about the Natural Grocers Cycling.

To learn more about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, visit www.naturalgrocers.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS CYCLING

Natural Grocers Cycling has been a living, pedaling extension of the Company's founding principles since 1987. The squad has a broad range of riders, encompassing all disciplines of cycling. With over 150 members, you'll spot these riders on the trails, the roads, volunteering at events and, of course, at Natural Grocers stores all around the country to support healthy living on and off the bike. Natural Grocers Cycling is interested in growing the cycling communities in which they operate. They have chapters in Denver, Durango, Grand Junction, Kansas City, Tucson, and are also growing in New Mexico, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Visit www.naturalgrocerscycling.com for more information.

