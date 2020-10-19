LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, is introducing its Cottage Craft Beer shop to Denver's booming Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Customers of the newest Colorado store can now enjoy a top-shelf selection of craft beer, hard kombucha, and seltzer which have been vetted to meet the same rigorous, high-quality standards that all products must satisfy in order to be sold at Natural Grocers. In celebration of this customer-favorite expansion, Green Valley Ranch shoppers will enjoy a 25% storewide discount between October 26 and November 1, 20201.

With more than 400 craft breweries in Natural Grocers' home state, it's no surprise that Green Valley Ranch's beer fridge will be full of local craft beers from around Colorful Colorado, including organic and gluten-free options. The buzzy and bubbly addition makes Natural Grocers the neighborhood destination for tasty brews, alcoholic seltzers, and kombuchas to compliment a delicious and nutritious meal. Customers can enjoy a one-stop shopping trip where they pick up their favorite adult beverages or try something new from a wide range of organic, gluten-free, low-sugar, and low-calorie selections which include:

The Best in Craft Beer

Local Colorado Craft Beer : Dry Dock Brewing Company, Ursula Brewery, Denver Beer Co. Great Divide Brewing, Bonfire Brewing, Trinity Brewing, Breckenridge Brewing, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, New Belgium Brewing, Odell Brewing Company, Lone Tree Brewing Company, Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Eddyline Brewery, Oskar Blues Brewery, and Upslope Brewing Company

: Dry Dock Brewing Company, Ursula Brewery, Denver Beer Co. Great Divide Brewing, Bonfire Brewing, Trinity Brewing, Breckenridge Brewing, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project, New Belgium Brewing, Odell Brewing Company, Lone Tree Brewing Company, Pikes Peak Brewing Co., Eddyline Brewery, Oskar Blues Brewery, and Upslope Brewing Company Organic Craft Beer: Asher Brewing Co ( Boulder, CO ), New Belgium The Purist ( Fort Collins, CO ), Samuel Smiths ( England ), Pinkus Brewery ( Germany ), Hopworks Urban Brewing ( Portland, OR ), Peak Organic Brewing Co ( Portland, ME ), and Eel River Brewing ( Fortuna, CA )

Asher Brewing Co ( ), New Belgium The Purist ( ), Samuel Smiths ( ), ( ), Hopworks Urban Brewing ( ), Peak Organic Brewing Co ( ), and Eel River Brewing ( ) Gluten-Free Beer: Holidaily Brewing Co. ( Golden, CO ), Ghostfish Brewing Company ( Seattle, WA ), Green's Beer ( United Kingdom ), and New Planet Beer ( Boulder, CO )

Fortified and Fizzy:

Organic Craft Seltzer: Golden Road ( Los Angeles, CA ), Crook & Marker ( Hamilton, NJ ), Flying Embers ( Ojai, CA ), Eel River ( Fortuna, CA ), and Highball ( Portland, ME )

Golden Road ( ), Crook & Marker ( ), Flying Embers ( ), Eel River ( ), and Highball ( ) Craft Hard Kombucha: Flying Embers ( Ojai, CA ), Wild Tonic ( Cottonwood, AZ ), Boochcraft ( Chula Vista, CA ), Jiant ( Los Angeles, CA ), JuneShine ( San Diego, CA ), KYLA ( Hood River, OR ), and Mortal ( Boulder, CO )

WHAT IS (AND IS NOT) INSIDE THE BOTTLE

Natural Grocers cares about what their customers put in their bodies and how those decisions impact human health and the planet, so Cottage Craft Beer shop's alcoholic beverages are always sourced from producers who prioritize healthy ingredients, sustainable practices, and local economies.

Certified Organic : Cottage Craft Beer prioritizes organic certification across all beverage categories, curating the largest organic selection possible. Natural Grocers works with producers who share its commitment to self-sustaining and regenerative agriculture and its benefits—soil health, biodiversity, and improving the environment.

: Cottage Craft Beer prioritizes organic certification across all beverage categories, curating the largest organic selection possible. Natural Grocers works with producers who share its commitment to self-sustaining and regenerative agriculture and its benefits—soil health, biodiversity, and improving the environment. Gluten-Free: The shop offers a comprehensive inventory of gluten-free and gluten-reduced beer, as well as gluten-free alcoholic kombucha and seltzers.

The shop offers a comprehensive inventory of gluten-free and gluten-reduced beer, as well as gluten-free alcoholic kombucha and seltzers. Local: Natural Grocers sources high-quality craft beer, brewed with homegrown ingredients. Most of the inventory comes from local breweries—hyper-local whenever possible, but usually from within the state or region.

Natural Grocers sources high-quality craft beer, brewed with homegrown ingredients. Most of the inventory comes from local breweries—hyper-local whenever possible, but usually from within the state or region. Nutritional Value : Craft beer, brewed with pure ingredients and processes, offers some nutritional value, including B vitamins and bone-supporting nutrients like silicon.

: Craft beer, brewed with pure ingredients and processes, offers some nutritional value, including B vitamins and bone-supporting nutrients like silicon. Out With The Bad, In With The Good: All seltzer and kombucha selections are GMO free and all craft beers are conscientiously brewed using high-quality ingredients.

Customers looking for 100% organic wines and biodynamic wines, can visit Natural Grocers' RiNo store, located at 3757 North Brighton Blvd Denver, CO.

"When we opened our doors in May, the Green Valley Ranch community welcomed us with open arms," commented Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "Now, we are excited to bring the Cottage Craft Beer shop to our neighbors in Northeast Denver, making our market a single-stop shopping solution, where they can pick up their favorite beer or hard kombucha, stock their fridge with healthy ingredients and visit the supplement section for liver-supporting formulas."

For more information on Natural Grocers' Green Valley Ranch location, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store/green-valley-ranch

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 159 stores in 20 states.

1 Offer available only from October 26 to November 1, 2020, is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Green Valley Ranch, CO store. All discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

