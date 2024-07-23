Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand Sports Supplement Line With Two New Electrolyte Products in Powder and Capsule Format

Natural Grocers adds two new varieties of electrolyte sports supplements to the company's premium quality house brand. Post this

The company, known for its commitment to the health of humans, and the environment has been prioritizing premium quality supplements since 1955. Natural Grocers proudly takes a strong stance against questionable fillers, artificial colors and other problematic ingredients that are often found in supplements on the internet and at other retailers. Natural Grocers has a published list of ingredients they will not carry, which is continuously updated based on the latest scientific and nutritional research.

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND ELECTROLYTE SUPPLEMENTS

The new private label electrolytes are GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) third-party certified to ensure purity, potency and overall quality and have certificates of analysis verified for authenticity of ingredients.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers states, "With over 5000 SKUs, Natural Grocers has the largest selection of the highest-quality vitamins and supplements with knowledgeable and friendly folks on-site to assist you with your needs. We emphasize non-GMO, organic, local, sustainably produced supplements. Everything on our shelves goes through a rigorous screening process by our quality standards experts – including our new Electrolytes. We invite folks to stop in at our stores and ask a good4uSM Crew member for either of these products to support your health goals."

Both products support the following: hydration and hydration during physical activity, muscle function, physical performance and activity, and healthy potassium and magnesium levels.*

ELECTROLYTE POWDER ATTRIBUTES

GMP Third-party Certified

Made with Magnesium, Sodium and Potassium

Includes Redmond's Real Salt ®

Made Without Artificial Colors or Fillers

Available in 4 oz. Powder

Serving Size 1 Scoop

60 Servings Per Container

National Retail: $14.49

ELECTROLYTE CAPSULES ATTRIBUTES

GMP Third-Party Certified

Made with Magnesium, Sodium and Potassium

Includes Himalayan Pink Salt

Made Without Artificial Colors or Fillers

Available in 90 ct. Vegetable Capsules

Serving Size 2 Capsules

45 Servings Per Container

National Retail: $15.99

The new Electrolyte additions demonstrate a concerted effort to expand the Natural Grocers Brand Products line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores.

Customers can add a little flavor and flair to their hydration this summer, with the company's recently released private-label sparkling beverages including Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Probiotic Water and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Tea, in stores now.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

