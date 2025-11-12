Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand With 10 New Varieties of Organic Frozen Vegetables

"We believe organic farming and food production provide healthier food for healthier people and a healthier planet." Post this

ALWAYS 100% ORGANIC PRODUCE—EVEN IN THE FREEZER

Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, continues to expand its selection of 100% USDA-certified organic produce across its 168 stores with the new frozen vegetable additions to its house brand. From its produce bins and racks to its freezers, every piece of produce offered at Natural Grocers' stores avoids contact with conventional or GMO items and is grown without synthetic pesticides or conventional farming practices. The new certified organic frozen vegetables are also processed and packaged without synthetic colors or artificial flavors and preservatives (as defined by the company's standards).

"At Natural Grocers, we've always focused on fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with nature, said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We believe that organic farming and food production provide healthier food for healthier people and a healthier planet. Expanding our 100% certified organic produce offerings—at our Always Affordable prices and now in the freezer—is one of the ways we lead within our industry, while caring for our customers."

QUALITY CARBS WITH CONVENIENCE

Recent studies have found that eating diets rich in high-quality, high-fiber carbs (including certain vegetables and fruit), help people maintain better health as they age compared to those who don't.[i]

Isely added, "We know that vegetables are one of the very best sources of high-fiber carbohydrates. In addition to premium quality and their high nutritional value, our Natural Grocers Brand Organic Frozen Vegetables make filling your plate with quality carbs a breeze. From crisp broccoli florets to sweet green peas, chopped kale and nutrient-packed spinach, these veggies are ready whenever you are."

NEW PRODUCTS/ALWAYS AFFORDABLE PRICING*

Organic Frozen Broccoli Florets ($2.25/10 oz)

Organic Frozen California Blend ($2.25/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Cauliflower Florets ($2.25/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Chopped Kale ($2.25/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Chopped Spinach ($2.25/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Cut Green Beans ($1.99/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Green Peas ($1.99/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Mixed Vegetables ($1.99/10 oz)

Organic Frozen Riced Cauliflower ($2.25/10 oz)**

Organic Frozen Sweet Corn ($1.99/10 oz)

*Now through Dec 31, {N}power members can take advantage of an additional 11% off these new products, with Natural Grocers' "Even More Affordable" pricing program.[ii]Click here for details. To sign up for {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. [iii]

**Coming soon.

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Since its launch in 2016, Natural Grocers Brand Products has grown to more than 900 high-quality items, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Standards here. Recent additions to the private-label line include five new varieties of Organic Cooking Oils, with even more premium-quality, Always Affordable products on the way—such as two limited-edition, seasonal Organic Coffee blends: Dark Chocolate Mint and Holiday Spice.

Click here for a media kit, courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To learn more about Natural Grocers' produce standards, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/standards/100-organic-produce-standards.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Korat, A. V. A., Duscova, E., Shea, M. K., Jacques, P. F., Sebastiani, P., Wang, M., Mahdavi, S., Eliassen, A. H., Willett, W. C., & Sun, Q. (2025). Dietary carbohydrate intake, carbohydrate quality, and healthy aging in women. JAMA Network Open, 8(5), e2511056

[ii] Limit 4 on discounted items per {N}power member unless otherwise stated. Offers valid through 12/31/25. Valid for {N}power members only. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers only available to registered members. Offers subject to program terms at https://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at http://naturalgrocers.com/privacy. Terms and conditions apply, see store for details.

[iii] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for {N}power terms of use.

