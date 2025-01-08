Natural Grocers® Expands Private-Label Line with Six New Household-Cleaning Products

"At Natural Grocers, we are committed to expanding our house brand across all departments, and we are especially excited to grow our selection of forward-thinking household supplies," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "It's surprising—and concerning—that many conventional cleaning products contain harsh chemicals, problematic by-products, and other ingredients linked to health risks and environmental harm. That's why we now require all household cleaning products on our shelves to include a full ingredient list, even though it's not legally mandated under Federal guidelines. We believe every choice matters when it comes to protecting our planet—from the laundry room to the kitchen sink. We're thrilled for our customers to discover just how effective and reliable these new Always AffordableSM cleaning products are for tackling everyday messes!"

Established in 2016, the house brand currently offers over 800 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' product standards by clicking here. Recent additions to the private-label line include four new scents of Bath Bombs (Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Wildflower and Pumpkin Spice). Customers can look forward to more premium-quality products at Always Affordable PricesSM, including Organic Coffee Pods, arriving in all stores now.

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

