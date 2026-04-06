Natural Grocers® Expands to McMinnville, Oregon

VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT

Natural Grocers will host a virtual hiring fair on Wednesday, April 8, to begin filling open positions at the McMinnville location. Based on position and experience, McMinnville good4uSM Crew members can expect to earn $18–$24 an hour, with a full-time store manager and assistant store manager earning up to $80,000 and $60,000 annually, respectively.

Interested applicants can register via Indeed.com to connect directly with the recruiting team, learn more about the company's history and values, and explore career opportunities at the soon-to-open McMinnville store.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time slots available: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. MST

10 a.m.–4 p.m. MST Registration: Indeed.com.

COMMUNITY MEET-AND-GREET

Natural Grocers invites McMinnville residents and neighbors from surrounding communities to a local community meet-and-greet and Wednesday, April 15, offering an opportunity to learn more about the company and what it will bring to the area. Attendees will hear about Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles, its differentiators within the grocery industry, and its commitment to world-class customer service, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Event details:

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 15, 4–6 p.m. (presentation begins at 4 p.m., followed by a Q&A)

Wednesday, April 15, 4–6 p.m. (presentation begins at 4 p.m., followed by a Q&A) Location: Red Lion Inn, McMinnville

Red Lion Inn, McMinnville Address: 2535 NE Cumulus Ave, McMinnville, OR 97128

2535 NE Cumulus Ave, McMinnville, OR 97128 Registration: Facebook Events

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has cared for its employees since its founding in 1955. Today the company employs more than 4,000 Crew members across 169 stores in 21 states. As part of its Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports employees by offering:

Competitive pay, plus the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides Crew members an extra $1 per hour worked as in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay equal to one day's wages, inspired by founder Margaret Isely's tradition of personally making lunch for employees on their birthdays—a practice later honored by granting a full day's pay as the company grew.

Store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on Natural Grocers products, helping employees save on high-quality groceries and supplements.

Comprehensive benefits for full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401(k) savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Premium-quality organic and natural products at Always AffordableSM prices, including 100 percent certified organic produce, 100 percent free-range eggs and pasture-raised dairy, 100 percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods and humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

Interested candidates can learn more at naturalgrocers.com/our-careers. For additional hiring inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Please contact [email protected] for press-related questions.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.