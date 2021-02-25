Natural Grocers™ Goes Big With Texas Independence Day Celebration On March 2-4, Including Donations From All Locations Towards Hunger Relief In Texas

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 25 stores across the Lone Star State, Natural Grocers is honored to celebrate Texas Independence Day with its Texas communities. The 2021 celebration will take place over three days, March 2 – 4, during which time customers will receive free Texas-themed freebies, organic chocolate bars, and have the chance to win great prizes by purchasing their favorite Texas-made products.

With cities and towns throughout Texas experiencing days-long power and water outages and Texans experiencing a dramatic increase in food insecurity, Natural Grocers has launched a customer-based give back program to help those impacted by the winter storms in Texas. From February 22 through March 14, customers at all 160 Natural Grocers locations will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 to support hunger relief in Texas.

Natural Grocers Texas Independence Day celebration includes:

Texas-Themed Freebies :

: The first 500 customers at each store will receive a free limited-edition Texas -themed reusable shopping bag filled with samples from beloved local brands i .

All customers will receive a free limited-edition Texas -themed sticker, while supplies last.

-themed sticker, while supplies last. Yes to Free Chocolate: {N}power® members will receive a free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar, while supplies last ii .

{N}power® members will receive a free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar, while supplies last . Shop & Win: {N}power members exclusively will have the chance to win a Traeger Grill , electric bike, and a $250 Natural Grocers gift cardiii. For every five Texas -made products purchased, {N}power members will automatically be entered to win.

Natural Grocers' commitment to the communities it serves encompasses the makers behind the local brands it carries. For its Texas neighbors, the extensive inventory includes over 1,400 products from brands such as Siete, Pederson's Natural Farms, LIVE Soda, White Mountain, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Natural Vitality, and MALK Organics. For the complete list of Texas brands visit: naturalgrocers.cld.bz/Texas-Products

"We've always appreciated how welcoming Texans have been since we opened our first store in Dallas in 2008," remarked Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "Our community members have trusted us to provide them with only the best in organic and natural groceries, supplements, body care, and household essentials and have turned to our knowledgeable and friendly good4uSM Crew when they need help navigating their own health and wellness journeys. We are proud to celebrate Texas Independence Day with the diverse communities across Texas."

Texas residents will find 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy at their local Natural Grocers store. The prepackaged bulk selections are 100-percent non-GMO with many organic options, and the company's grocery products must meet strict quality standards and may not contain hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. The Always AffordableSM pricing and special discounts through the {N}power loyalty program are designed to ensure that the highest quality groceries are kept affordable for everyone.

{N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 41411iv.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

