Natural Grocers® Honors Organic Month in September with Beyond Pesticides Fundraiser

Natural Grocers first introduced itself as the nation's "Organic Headquarters" in September of 2016 to honor the company's longtime history as leaders in the organic movement. The grocery retailer sells only 100% USDA certified organic produce and has been active since its founding in promoting and protecting the integrity of the organic label. All stores are Certified Organic Food Handlers and are inspected annually by an organic certifying agency to ensure they are only using organic-approved processes and cleaning products. This certification, plus the company's commitment to selling only 100% Certified Organic Produce, helps to ensure its integrity from farm to basket to table. Six years later, the company continues its quest to be a national industry model for organic advocacy with customer education and its support for Beyond Pesticides.

BEYOND PESTICIDES FUNDRAISER

Beyond Pesticides is a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. Throughout September, customers can join Natural Grocers in directly contributing to Beyond Pesticides' critical mission of creating synthetic pesticide-free local parks and playing fields. Organic practices mean a healthier food supply – a principle Natural Grocers has been championing since 1955.

"As we face existential health and environmental threats from fossil fuel-based pesticides and fertilizers, organic food production and land management provide a real solution," said Jay Feldman, executive director of Beyond Pesticides. Feldman continued, "Our partnership with Natural Grocers during Organic Month and year-round is powerful in advancing needed change because organic supporters play a critical role through organic purchasing decisions and support of community efforts to manage parks and playing fields organically. This contributes to safer food production and healthier communities, while protecting our air, land, water, and biodiversity and fighting the climate crisis. Though we're active in our advocacy efforts year-round, we place special emphasis on Organic Month, to recognize and praise our organic supporters!"

Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 in September for the Organic Parks Project with Beyond Pesticides with the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retail $1.99 ).

to Beyond Pesticides for every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retail ). For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold (retail $2.99 ), Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

), Natural Grocers will donate to Beyond Pesticides. Customers will have the opportunity to make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) upon checkout at any one of Natural Grocers' 163 store locations nationwide.

GO ORGANIC WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers offers savings from September 9th-September 30th on products that reflect Natural Grocers' commitment to organic practices.[i] Free samples, additional savings and giveaways will be offered from September 15th – 17th including:

Amazing savings of up to 52%, storewide for all customers. [ii]

The first 200 shoppers at each store on Thursday, September 15th will receive a free sample size packet (1.75 oz.) of Natural Grocers Brand Product Organic Coffee. [iii]

will receive a free sample size packet (1.75 oz.) of Natural Grocers Brand Product Organic Coffee. {N}power members will receive a $5 off reward with in-store purchase of $67 or more in one transaction. [iv]

off reward with in-store purchase of or more in one transaction. {N}power members will receive a free Organic Month reusable shopping bag with purchase. [v]

{N}power members get 15% off in-store alcohol purchases at participating locations. [vi]

ORGANIC MONTH EDUCATION

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their environmental impact. Natural Grocers will be educating customers on environmentally conscious practices in-store, online and on social media related to food, farming and soil health.

Customers can learn more by picking up the September edition (Vol. 62) of the Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or visit www.naturalgrocers.com.

Learn more about Beyond Pesticides.

Follow Natural Grocers on Instagram for social media sweepstakes [vii] and organic education—including their "Meet the Makers" series.

and organic education—including their "Meet the Makers" series. Click here for Natural Grocers' Organic Month Media Kit.

For media requests contact Katie Macarelli : [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 163 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations

ABOUT BEYOND PESTICIDES

Beyond Pesticides is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C, which works with allies in protecting health and the environment with science, policy, and action to lead the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Visit www.beyondpesticides.org for more information about its programs, resources, and how to get involved.

