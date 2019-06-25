LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National organic and natural retailer, Natural Grocers, recently expanded its self-serve kombucha stations to 45 stores in seven states. On Thursday, June 27, the company will celebrate the Alive & Kicking Kombucha Station at Natural Grocers locations with self-serve kombucha stations. The party, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., will feature free kombucha samples, $4-off a 64 oz growler and fill, $2-off a 32 oz growler and fill and the opportunity to win fun prizes. The special prices will remain in effect for in-store purchases at participating stores through July 7.

Natural Grocers hosts “Alive & Kicking” Kombucha party at stores in 7 states

Select Natural Grocers stores in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas will host the Alive & Kicking event, visit the website to see if your neighborhood store is participating.

Benefits of kombucha on tap:

Artisan value : With less processing and unique flavors only found on tap, kombucha from the keg offers a distinctly artisanal experience.

: With less processing and unique flavors only found on tap, kombucha from the keg offers a distinctly artisanal experience. It's alive! In the keg, kombucha continues to ferment and strengthen its probiotic effect over time.

In the keg, kombucha continues to ferment and strengthen its probiotic effect over time. Effervescent and tasty: Kegs have even more carbonation control than bottles, producing a more effervescent beverage. This enhances the flavor as well, making it crispier and refreshing.

Natural Grocers first introduced kegerators for the fizzy drinks in 2017. Customers can visit a participating Natural Grocers store to fill a mason jar and 32- or 64-ounce growler with their kombucha flavor of choice. Also join Natural Grocers every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m., all year long, and receive $2-off when you buy or refill a growler.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

