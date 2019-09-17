Natural Grocers hosts grand reopening celebration for Coppell store September 21, {N}power members get 25% off entire purchase

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will host a grand re-opening for its Coppell, Texas, store on Saturday, September 21, continuing to provide the community with access to the highest-quality organic and natural groceries at Always AffordableSM prices, but through a fresh, reimagined format. The store, located at 120 S Denton Tap Rd, is introducing new Price Busters pricing, with up to 50% off select items. The store opens at 9:00 a.m. and customers in line before the grand re-opening will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

"Natural Grocers has always provided the communities we serve with the highest quality products at every day affordable prices, along with world class customer service. With our reimagined Coppell "Price Busters" store, we have taken our great pricing and customer experience to a whole new level, one that is as big and bold as Texas!", said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce; meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters; 100-percent free-range eggs; 100-percent pasture-based dairy; GMO-free prepackaged bulk products; groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives; and more. In addition, the Coppell store is introducing exclusive extras like their new Price Buster pricing and Sample Saturdays, when free product samples will be offered at the store's new sampling stations. And the Coppell store's new Get Fit While We Pick Your Groceries convenience shopping service will allow customers who are short on time to drop off a completed shopping list at the store before they workout or run other errands and pick up their completed order when they are ready to head home. Get Fit While We Pick Your Groceries forms will be available in store or on the Coppell Natural Grocers web site.

Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 8:00 and 8:55 a.m. on September 21. The drawing will be held at 9:30 a.m.

It pays to be first! The first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

• 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling)

• 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Face painter

• 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Ice cream social (includes regular and dairy-free options)

• All day 25% off entire purchase with {N}power

• All day Free chocolate bar, with purchase ({N}power offer)

• All day Free Natural Grocers reusable Texas bag, with purchase

• All day Vendor demonstrations throughout the store

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}power®, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. {N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It's free and easy to join. To sign up, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower/

Family-run Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/coppell

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 153 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on September 21, 2019. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

