Natural Grocers® Introduces House-Brand Organic Coffee Pods

Natural Grocers' new coffee pods are compatible with most single-serve coffee makers. They're made with plant-based mesh filters and paper lids and are certified compostable at local industrial composting facilities.[i] The line is also packaged in 100% recycled paperboard boxes crafted with 30% post-consumer recycled materials. Additionally, the pods are Certified Organic and Certified Fair Trade, reflecting the company's dedication to responsible and ethical practices.

"Our new coffee pods offer more than just convenience—they're an invitation to enjoy exceptional taste while making thoughtful choices for our planet," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Crafted with care, these premium products deliver rich, authentic flavors that have already become customer favorites. With their superior quality and alignment with our customers' values, we're proud to introduce these new varieties as part of our growing Natural Grocers Brand collection, reflecting our unwavering commitment to sustainability, nutrition, taste and affordability."

COFFEE POD VARIETIES

ATTRIBUTES

Certified Organic, Non-GMO

Fair Trade Certified

100% Arabica Coffee

Plant-based Mesh Filter and Paper Lid

Compatible with Most Single-Cup Brewers

Vegan Friendly

Outer Packaging is 100% Recycled Paperboard with 30% Post-Consumer Waste

*Made with the Swiss Water® Process.

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Established in 2016, the house brand currently offers over 800 high-quality products, available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' product standards by clicking here. Recent additions to the private-label line include Organic Durum Wheat Pasta and Organic Biodynamic Pasta Sauces. Customers can look forward to more premium-quality products at Always Affordable PricesSM, including a new line of Organic Kombuchas and Tepaches.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] These facilities create the right conditions, like high heat and controlled moisture, to turn the pods into compost. However, they usually can't be composted in a regular backyard compost bin because those conditions aren't met at home. Check with your local waste management or composting center to see if they accept certified compostable items.

