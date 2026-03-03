Natural Grocers® Opens Its Doors in Ruidoso, NM With a Grand Opening Celebration on March 18, 2026

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 a.m. with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Lincoln County Food Bank—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Ruidoso Chamber of Commerce, community leaders and store Crew. Doors will open promptly at 8:27 a.m., where customers will be welcomed to a fun and celebratory shopping experience.

"We're excited to bring Natural Grocers to Ruidoso," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "New Mexico has been an important part of the Natural Grocers family since 2003, and Ruidoso—one of the most beautiful and welcoming communities in Lincoln County—has been a community we've long hoped to serve. Surrounded by mountain landscapes and shaped by a rich history and vibrant mix of cultures, Ruidoso is a perfect match for our commitment to affordable, healthy living. We look forward to serving residents and visitors with premium-quality natural and organic groceries at our Always Affordable prices, free nutrition education and our world-class customer service."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Ruidoso location will include:

March 18: Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500)! [i]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

As part of Natural Grocers' "Even More AffordableSM Prices!" campaign, customers can join {N}power, the company's free rewards program, to access exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features.

March 18–April 30: {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen® Select Free-Range Eggs ($2.99 each, one dozen), Mary's® Non-GMO Whole Chicken ($9.99/ea), Natural Grocers Brand Liquid Dish Soaps ($2.99/24 oz), USDA-certified organic avocados (.99¢ each), and Truly Grass-FedTM Natural Creamy Butter Bars ($4.99/8 oz).[vi]

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Download and sign into the free App to join. Customers can also visit naturalgrocers.com/npower. [vii]

THE NATURAL GROCERS EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support Ruidoso and the surrounding south-central New Mexico region with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards.

The company, ever conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store will feature a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience.

LINCOLN COUNTY FOOD BANK PARTNERSHIP

As part of its commitment to the Ruidoso community, Natural Grocers will support the Lincoln County Food Bank (LCFB) through its Bring Your Own Bag program, donating five cents for every shopping trip in which customers use their own reusable bags. The program encourages sustainable shopping practices while also directly benefiting local families by supporting the food bank's essential work.

The Lincoln County Food Bank opened its doors in July 1986, led by a group of caring local citizens. Its mission is to assist residents in need of food and personal care items. LCBF is a 501(c)(3) organization operated entirely by volunteers, with no paid staff or government assistance. To volunteer or get involved with the organization, visit lincolncountyfoodbank.org.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefitting the Lincoln County Food Bank.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting naturalgrocers.com.

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

For media inquiries contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.