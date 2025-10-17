Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to a "Spooktacular" Family-Friendly Halloween Event, Oct. 25, 2025

Enjoy family-fun Halloween activities and a monster mash-up of savings with Natural Grocers. Post this

FAMILY-FUN HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES

Starting at 11 a.m., kids and families can enjoy:

A Free Halloween Bag & Chance to Win: The first 200 customers will receive a limited-edition Halloween reusable bag—20 lucky bags include a gift card up to $50! [i]

Children can solve clues hidden throughout the store to discover healthy, spooky goodies. Halloween Crafts: Each participating store will have a table with materials for kids to create fun, festive Halloween-themed crafts.

For more information on the Spooktacular event, including participating store locations, visit www.naturalgrocers.com. Click here for a complimentary "Spooktacular" media kit.

A MONSTER MASH-UP OF SAVINGS

Customers can stock up on Halloween and fall favorites with special discounts in every department through Oct. 25.[ii]

Save on Treats: Enjoy spooky-good discounts on select snacks, drinks, and goodies like Annie's™ Organic Fruit Snacks, Quinn ® Snacks Pretzels, Health-Ade Kombucha ® , and Natural Grocers ® Brand Beef Sticks.

Enjoy spooky-good discounts on select snacks, drinks, and goodies like Annie's™ Organic Fruit Snacks, Quinn Snacks Pretzels, Health-Ade Kombucha , and Natural Grocers Brand Beef Sticks. Save on Bulk: Every mummy knows that the taste and value of Natural Grocers Brand Bulk will knock your bandages off! Customers can save on select Natural Grocers Brand Bulk items including Organic Roasted Salted Sunflower Seeds and Organic Dark Chocolate Coconut.

Every mummy knows that the taste and value of Natural Grocers Brand Bulk will knock your bandages off! Customers can save on select Natural Grocers Brand Bulk items including Organic Roasted Salted Sunflower Seeds and Organic Dark Chocolate Coconut. Save on Supplements: Natural Grocers Brand Supplements will go flying off the shelves with 25% off savings — a deal that will make even the most stoic vampire go a little batty.

RECIPES THAT WILL MAKE YOU SCREAM

Looking to make a ghoulishly good spread? Check out Natural Grocers' new Halloween recipes for treats that are fun, festive, and frightfully nourishing.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE SEASONAL SAVINGS

When the all the skeletons have returned to their crypts, Natural Grocers will keep the savings alive throughout the fall — making it easy to celebrate upcoming holiday gatherings, while keeping things nutritious, tasty and budget-friendly.

Turkey Pre-Orders: Natural Grocers exclusively partners with Mary's Free-Range Turkey® to sell the highest quality, humanely raised poultry, and this includes turkeys for the holiday season. Customers can pre-order from eight scrumptious options online or in person at their local Natural Grocers location.

{N}power Members who reserve their turkey by Nov. 2, will receive a $5 reward, valid Nov. 20 – 26. [ iii]

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube. Customers can also:

Download the Natural Grocers App to unlock access to {N}power rewards, digital coupons and more.

Subscribe to the good4u Health Hotline ® for recipes, educational articles and sale highlights.

Contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] No purchase or payment necessary. Event will be held at participating stores on 10/25/2025 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. local time; bags will be given out first come, first served. Limit one bag per customer. While supplies last, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. See store for details and additional terms.

[ii] Offers valid only from 9/26/2025 – 10/25/2025 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] $5 off reward is only available to registered {N}power members and is valid only from 11/20/2025 – 11/26/2025 at participating Natural Grocers stores. To earn the $5 off reward, customer must reserve a turkey in-store with phone number or online with {N}power email address at http://naturalgrocers.com/turkeys by November 2, 2025. Reward is redeemable only for in-store purchases and will be applied to product's regular, non-discounted price. Reward may not be redeemable for gift cards, store credit or cash and may not combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem reward. Points are applied to the price after discounts. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

