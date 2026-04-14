Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Celebrate Earth Day Through Informed Choices and Everyday Savings

Natural Grocers® Marks Earth Day With Customer Savings, Education and Regenerative Agriculture Support Post this

"Earth Day reflects values we live by year-round," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "From banning hundreds of problematic ingredients our customers don't want, to supporting soil health, biodiversity and humane treatment of animals, our standards are designed to protect people and the planet. Earth Day is a meaningful moment to invite our communities to celebrate those standards—by saving on products they trust and supporting positive change through their everyday choices."

EARTH DAY GIVEAWAYS, SPECIALS, SWEEPSTAKES & MORE

Customers are invited to enjoy Natural Grocers' Earth Day Celebration April 22–24, with three days of Earth Day fun.

GIVEAWAYS

April 22–24: {N}power ® members will receive a free, limited-edition Earth Day reusable bag and Earth Day sticker with purchase. [i] This year's bag design pays homage to the company's longstanding "Things We Won't Carry and Why" list.

{N}power members will receive a free, limited-edition Earth Day reusable bag and Earth Day sticker with purchase. This year's bag design pays homage to the company's longstanding "Things We Won't Carry and Why" list. April 22 – 24: {N}power members can buy three, get one free on select products. [ii]

{N}power members can buy three, get one free on select products. April 22: {N}power members who spend $22 or more will receive a free dozen Contented Hen ® Free-Range Eggs . [iii] (Limit one dozen; customers must clip coupon on the mobile app, email or online dashboard starting April 21.

{N}power members who spend $22 or more will receive a . April 23: The first 75 customers at each store will receive a free trial-size Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Laundry Detergent.[iv]

DEALS

April 22–24: {N}power members will enjoy Even More Affordable SM Earth Day Specials of up to 49% off Earth Day inspired goods such as Patagonia Provisions TM Organic Crackers, Mamma Chia ® Organic Chia Squeeze Pouches, Caboo ® Tree-Free TP, Alter Eco ® Chocolate Bars, Minor Figures Organic Barista Oat Milks and much more. [v]

{N}power members will enjoy Even More Affordable Earth Day Specials of Earth Day inspired goods such as Patagonia Provisions Organic Crackers, Mamma Chia Organic Chia Squeeze Pouches, Caboo Tree-Free TP, Alter Eco Chocolate Bars, Minor Figures Organic Barista Oat Milks and much more. April 24: {N}power members can take advantage of $5 Friday, featuring customer favorites such as Applegate Farms® select breakfast patties and sausage links ($5 each/7 oz) and Santa Cruz® Organic Lemonades (2 for $5/16 oz).[vi]

SWEEPSTAKES

April 22–24: Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. [vii] ( One $500 company-wide grand prize, $100 gift card prize at each store.)

Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. ( Through April 25: Count the ladybugs! Customers are invited to count the ladybugs hidden throughout the pages of the April 2026 Natural Grocers good4uSM Health Hotline® magazine for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. Entries can be submitted at any Natural Grocers store by April 25, 2026.[viii]

RODALE INSTITUTE & LADYBUG LOVE

Natural Grocers is once again teaming up with Rodale Institute for its annual Ladybug LoveSM campaign. Rooted in the company's longstanding commitment to organic integrity, regenerative agriculture and environmental stewardship, the campaign encourages communities to protect beneficial insects, while supporting regenerative organic agriculture.

This year's Earth Month fundraising efforts will benefit Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs—highly immersive, full-time programs that prepare farmers for careers in regenerative organic crop and vegetable production by advancing organic practices and soil health. Natural Grocers aims to raise $100,000 in April for Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1 (up to $25,000) to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1–30. [ix]

to Rodale Institute for every Ladybug Love pledge signed from April 1–30. Customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register to support Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs from April 1–30.

at the register to support Rodale Institute's Farmer Training Programs from April 1–30. For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold from April 1–30, Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Rodale Institute.

SUSTAINABILITY RESOURCES

Throughout April, the company will be offering environmentally conscious insights and resources related to food, homes, gardens and yards.

Customers can access more Earth Day-related resources, recipes and learn more about Natural Grocers' 2026 Earth Day Celebration in the April edition of the good4u Health Hotline (Vol. 105), available in stores or online.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid 4/22/2026–4/24/2026 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Valid 4/22/2026–4/24/2026. Valid for {N}power members only. Must purchase three products to get one free for each offer. Discount will be applied to equal or lesser value of the lowest priced item in the qualifying purchase. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; be sure to present your phone number at checkout to redeem your discount.

[iii] $22 minimum purchase required. Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid in-store only on 4/22/2026. Click to load the free dozen Contented Hen free-range eggs offer to account from Natural Grocers mobile app, {N}power email or online dashboard starting on 4/21/2026. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] Valid 4/23/2026 only. Limit one per customer. While supplies last, no rainchecks.

[v] Offers valid only for registered {N}power members from 4/22/2026–4/24/26 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] Valid only for {N}power members on 4/24/2026. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Terms and conditions apply. See stores for details.

[vii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are 18 years or older at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KA, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 4/22/2026 and ends on 4/24/2026. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[viii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Maximum of one entry per person per prize category. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are 18 years or older at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KA, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 3/27/2026 and ends on 4/25/2026. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[ix] Pledge must be made between 4/1/2026 and 4/30/2026 at naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation. Following the pledge period, Natural Grocers will make a single matching donation of up to $25,000 in support of the Rodale Institute fundraiser.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.