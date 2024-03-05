Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Sixth Annual Beat the Time Change Blues Event, March 9 - 12, 2024

Lamenting the loss of sleep can be tastier with Natural Grocers' free coffee and coffee hacks. Post this

FREE COFFEE & COFFEE HACKS

Lamenting the loss of sleep can be tastier with Natural Grocers.

Saturday, March 9 : The first 200 customers at each store will receive a FREE sample size packet of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 oz). [i]

The first 200 customers at each store will receive a FREE sample size packet of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 oz). Coffee Hacks: Put some spring in your step this season with these deliciously easy coffee add-ins from Natural Grocers. Keep hunger at bay, reduce caffeine jitters and provide sustained energy while intermittent fasting.

Put some spring in your step this season with these deliciously easy coffee add-ins from Natural Grocers. Keep hunger at bay, reduce caffeine jitters and provide sustained energy while intermittent fasting. March 9 – 15: {N}power members will get 25% off all coffee and teas, plus 25% off Natural Grocers Brand® Collagen and Protein Powders.[ii]

DAYLIGHT SAVING BUSTERS

Customers may lose an hour, but they'll gain extra savings up to 42% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM, March 9 – 12. [iii] customers Enjoy Daylight Saving Busters on select premium-quality products such as:

Culina Coconut Milk Yogurts ( $1.99 /5 oz.)

/5 oz.) Yachak Organic Yerba Mate Energy Drinks (2 for $3 , 16 oz.)

, 16 oz.) Vita Coco® Farmers Organic Coconut Water ( $3.99 /1 L)

/1 L) KAL® Stress B Mag Glycinate ( $6.49 /60 VCAP)

WIN WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Customers can enter in-store for Beat the Time Change Blues Sweepstakes, March 9-12 at all Natural Grocers locations. One winner per store will receive free coffee for one year. One lucky grand prize winner will win a weekend getaway for two to Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, AZ. Some may notice that the getaway destination pays homage to the state of Arizona, which doesn't observe Daylight Saving Time.[iv]

END DAYLIGHT SAVING PETITION

Even though the upcoming time change technically only steals one hour, studies have demonstrated increased risks of heart attacks, injuries and accidents associated with the disruption of sleep and the efforts it takes to synchronize the body's internal clock.* While we can't make the decision individually to ignore this pesky time tradition, we can make sure we're supporting ourselves as much as possible through the time change and keep advocating to get rid of daylight saving altogether.

The experts at Natural Grocers have compiled some helpful tips to help keep us all on track as we navigate the impacts of Daylight Saving Time.

Join Natural Grocers' mission to create a healthier America and advocate to end Daylight Saving Time by signing this petition.

ESTABLISH WELLNESS ROUTINES THIS SPRING

A new season can be a great excuse to kick off new wellness routines, regardless of what the clock reads. Natural Grocers is an affordable, friendly and knowledgeable place to shop for those looking to establish health-supportive habits.

Through March 23: [v]

Stretch your dollar with 40% off select products in every department.

select products in every department. 25% off all Natural Grocers® Brand Vitamins and Supplements.

all Natural Grocers® Brand Vitamins and Supplements. 30% off select good4uSM books.

Through March 31:

{N}power members will enjoy additional savings while simplifying meal planning and preparation with nutritious and delicious recipes like Natural Grocers Tasty Bite® Meal Deal (feed a family of four for under $15 ).[vi] View all active good4u Meal Deals here.

AMERICA'S NUTRITION EDUCATION EXPERTSSM

For those who aren't sure where to start on their path to wellness, Natural Grocers provides FREE one-on-one, in-person Nutrition Health Coaching services and personalized shopping experiences, while providing a vast selection of customer literature and resources to support its communities.

For more educational resources, information on current sales, sweepstakes, recipes and events, customers can pick up Vol. 80 of the March Health Hotline in every Natural Grocers store or view it online, here.

Click here for a complimentary press kit.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer redeemable only in store, on 03/9/24 for the first 200 customers at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offers only available to registered {N}power members from 3/9/24 to 3/15/24 and are redeemable only for in-store purchases at all participating Natural Grocers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms.

[iii] Offers available only from 3/9/2024 to 3/12/2024, only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. All discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 3/9/2024 and ends on 3/12/2024. Winner will receive a $110 Natural Grocers Gift card, equal to approximately the value of twelve 10-ounce bags of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee, valued at $8.99 per bag plus tax. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[v] Offers available only from 2/29/24 to 3/23/24 and are redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers. Any stated discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemable for gift cards, store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] ENTER YOUR PHONE NUMBER AT CHECKOUT TO REDEEM.THIS OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO REGISTERED {N}POWER MEMBERS. Under price reflects 2 meal pouches and 2 rice pouches. This offer ends March 31, 2024 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

*Source: Sandhu, A., Seth, M., & Gurm, H. S. (2014). Daylight savings time and myocardial infarction. Open Heart, 1(1). doi: 10.1136/openhrt-2013-000019

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.