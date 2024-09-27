Natural Grocers® Invites Highlands Ranch, CO Community to Grand Reopening at New Location on October 10, 2024

Customers at the new Highlands Ranch store will enjoy huge savings, plus giveaways, sweepstakes, samples and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the relocation of its Highlands Ranch store to a newly remodeled space on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Customers will enjoy the easily accessible new location in the Highlands Ranch Town Center, next to Michaels at 9315 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch, CO. Community members are invited to celebrate the big day with a Grand Reopening event including giveaways, spectacular savings, a prize wheel, samples and much more.

Customers at Natural Grocers' newly relocated Highlands Ranch store will enjoy huge savings, plus giveaways, sweepstakes, samples and more, starting 10/10/2024.

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the Grand Reopening festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Food Bank of the RockiesTM—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and additional community leaders. Doors will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways, sweepstakes, sales and free samples within a friendly atmosphere. Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts including 25% off Natural Grocers' Organic Produce, October 10 - 12, plus select discounts throughout the entire store, October 10 - November 30.

"Natural Grocers has been proudly serving the state of Colorado since 1955. Almost 70 years and 170 stores later, we still offer that 'neighborhood grocery store' feel you can depend on," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "The original Highlands Ranch store opened in January of 2000 and was our fifteenth store as a company. This store enabled us to build a strong connection in what was then a new area along the Colorado front range. After almost 25 years at this location, we're excited to move into a bright, beautiful space, right across the street. We believe this new, convenient location will help us reach new customers and further our passion for supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet. We invite everyone to visit our new store, join in the fun and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience exceptional."

GRAND REOPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Reopening festivities at the new Highlands Ranch location start on October 10 and will include:

Up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable Prices on premium-quality products from every department, including 100% USDA Certified Organic blueberries ( /6 oz), bacon and bacon alternatives ( /package), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ( /each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Dried Mango ( /10 oz). October 10 – 24: Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, with Natural Grocers' Grand Re-Opening Sweepstakes, such as an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.[vi]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[vii]

October 10 – November 30 : {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Thousand HillsTM 80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef ( $6.99 /16 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Castille Soap ( $11.49 /32 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Maple Syrup ( $6.49 /8 oz), USDA Certified Organic avocados (.99¢ each), and Truly Grass FedTM Naturally Creamy Butters ( $6.49 /16 oz).[viii]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its Natural Grocers good4uCrew, the interior of the new store will be brighter, with a more contemporary floor plan. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint. Additionally, customers visiting the new Highlands Ranch location will undoubtedly notice more breathing room for their body care, bananas, B-12 and more!

Always 100% Organic Produce: Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature an even larger selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the new Highlands Ranch store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce is free from Apeel™, avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items, and grown without synthetic pesticides.

Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature an even larger selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the new Highlands Ranch store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce is free from Apeel™, avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items, and grown without synthetic pesticides. Body Care That Cares Back: Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise.

Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, with the vast majority (over 80%) manufactured in third-party Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facilities.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, as well as:

Regenerative Products and Practices : From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

: From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature. Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable Price SM : Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Nutritional Health Coaching: The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach, Erin Pecora , to help support their health and wellness journeys with FREE , one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions and personalized shopping experiences. In fiscal year 2023, Natural Grocers invested over $6 million to provide free education for both customers and Crew. Customers are invited to learn more about the Nutritional Health Coach at Highlands Ranch and book a session by visiting https://www.naturalgrocers.com/nhc/erin-pecora-bs or inquiring in-store.

The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach, , to help support their health and wellness journeys with , one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions and personalized shopping experiences. In fiscal year 2023, Natural Grocers invested over $6 million to provide free education for both customers and Crew. Customers are invited to learn more about the Nutritional Health Coach at and book a session by visiting https://www.naturalgrocers.com/nhc/erin-pecora-bs or inquiring in-store. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. To learn more about Natural Grocers' "Commitment to Crew" and its 5 Founding Principles, click here.

FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers has partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies across its Colorado stores for over a decade with its "Bring Your Own Bag" program. This community outreach will extend to the new Highlands Ranch location. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to the Food Bank, which provides food and necessities to people in need across the state.

"Our mission is centered around igniting the power of community, and partners like Natural Grocers are essential in making that a reality," said Erin Pulling, Food Bank of the Rockies President & CEO. "Through contributions raised from the 'Bring Your Own Bag Program' and donated food, Natural Grocers has provided more than 3 million meals to individuals experiencing food insecurity in Colorado and Wyoming. We're deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to cultivating communities where everyone can thrive."

Natural Grocers will make a special $2,500 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies at the opening ceremonies to raise awareness of this partnership and to mobilize the public to help nourish their communities.

Click here to learn more about Food Bank of the Rockies.

RELOCATION DETAILS

The current store, located at 1265 Sergeant Jon Stiles Dr., Littleton, will close on Monday, October 7, at 5:00 PM to complete the relocation process. The new location, located at 9315 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch, will open on Thursday, October 10, at 8:27 AM.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. With the addition of its new store in Incline Village, Natural Grocers will have 169 stores in 21 states, with its headquarters in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

