Natural Grocers® Invites Incline Village, NV Community to Grand Opening Celebration on July 31, 2024

Customers will enjoy huge savings, giveaways, sweepstakes, samples and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its new store in Incline Village, NV on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Located at 873 Tahoe Blvd., this will be Natural Grocers' fourth store in Nevada. Community members are invited to celebrate the big day with a Grand Opening event including giveaways, spectacular savings, a prize wheel, samples and much more.

Natural Grocers invites customers to Grand Opening celebration at Incline Village, Nevada on Wednesday, July 31. Post this Grand Opening festivities at the new Incline Village location start on July 31. They will include a Natural Grocers gift card (varying amounts between $5 - $500) for the 150 customers and a free hand-crafted, Ecuadorian poncho for the first 250 customers.

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager, additional community leaders and special guests. Doors will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways, deep discounts and vendor samples within a friendly, celebratory atmosphere.

"We are so excited to be opening our new store in Incline Village," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "Natural Grocers has been serving communities in Nevada since 2016. We've received countless requests from folks to open a store in this area for years. The Incline Village and Crystal Bay areas offer residents, outdoor enthusiasts and tourists an amazing array of recreational activities. It's a natural draw to those seeking mountain living, mountain playing, or a tranquil getaway. We believe our store in Nevada will be a friendly, natural fit for the community. We look forward to supporting residents and visitors with all their grocery needs to lead a healthier lifestyle and fuel their adventures, at our Always Affordable PricesSM."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Incline Village location start on July 31 and will include:

Jul. 31 : Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers – The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [ i]

The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between - )! Jul. 31 : Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Poncho – The first 250 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian poncho made of alpaca wool. Each item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador . [ ii]

The first 250 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian poncho made of alpaca wool. Each item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, . Jul. 31 : Prize Wheel – Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel from noon to 5 PM for a chance to win fun prizes. [ iii]

Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel from for a chance to win fun prizes. Jul. 31 – Aug. 31 : Up to 50% Off – Premium-quality products from every department will be available at special Grand Opening discounts, including 100% USDA Certified Organic bagged blueberries ( $2.49 /6 oz pkg), bacon and bacon alternatives ( $2.99 /package), Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ( $2.99 /each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Raisins (.99¢/lb). [iv]

Premium-quality products from every department will be available at special Grand Opening discounts, including 100% USDA Certified Organic bagged blueberries ( /6 oz pkg), bacon and bacon alternatives ( /package), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ( /each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Raisins (.99¢/lb). Jul. 31 – Aug. 14 : Grand Opening Sweepstakes – Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.[v]

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[vi]

Jul. 31 – Aug. 31: {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soaps ( $12.99 /32 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Olive Oil ( $8.99 /16.9 oz), USDA Certified Organic avocados (.99¢ each/limit 2), and Kerrygold™ Pure Irish Butters ( $3.99 /8 oz).[vii]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower

THE NATURAL GROCERS' EXPERIENCE

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the Incline Village area with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers will also experience:

A focus on Regenerative Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on regenerative products and practices.

From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on regenerative products and practices. Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable Price SM : Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price SM . Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

: Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price . Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats. Always 100% Organic Produce: From apples to zucchini, Natural Grocers' organic produce offerings avoid cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items and are grown without synthetic pesticides, practices that are common among grocers with conventional produce offerings. Natural Grocers also does not carry products that use Apeel™ and Organipeel™ produce coatings, as neither meet the natural and organic retailer's high product standards.

From apples to zucchini, Natural Grocers' organic produce offerings avoid cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items and are grown without synthetic pesticides, practices that are common among grocers with conventional produce offerings. Natural Grocers also does not carry products that use Apeel™ and Organipeel™ produce coatings, as neither meet the natural and organic retailer's high product standards. Body Care That Cares Back: Natural Grocers' high standards prioritize natural, innovative and ethical body care products .

Natural Grocers' high standards prioritize natural, innovative and ethical body care products . A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, backed by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) third-party certification and ingredient authenticity.

With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, backed by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) third-party certification and ingredient authenticity. Coming Soon: Nutritional Health Coaching: Customers will have direct access to personalized assistance throughout their health journeys with a Nutritional Health Coach available to serve. Click here to learn more.

Customers will have direct access to personalized assistance throughout their health journeys with a Nutritional Health Coach available to serve. Click here to learn more. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products.

STORE FEATURES

The company, ever conscious of its environmental impact, has built this store from the ground up using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. The store will feature a contemporary layout for an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. Later this summer, local artist Sara Smith will also be enhancing the outside of the new store with a large-scale mural and community art project.

FOOD BANK OF NORTHERN NEVADA PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers will partner with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people in the Incline Village area who are facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

What began in 1983 as a small food pantry powered by passionate volunteers has grown into northern Nevada's leading hunger relief organization. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization provides food for families in need through more than 155 partner agencies across northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra in California and direct service programs. It serves more than 153,000 people every month, almost half of whom are children and seniors.

"We are excited about the expansion of our partnership with Natural Grocers as they open their Incline Village store," said Nicole Lamboley, President & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. "Long term partnerships are critical in helping serve community members facing food insecurity. Natural Grocers has contributed more than 118,400 meals through donations raised from the "Bring Your Own Bag Program" and food donations to local food bank partners."

To volunteer or get involved with the organization, click here.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada .

. Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

For media inquiries contact Katie Macarelli, Manager of Public Relations at [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. With the addition of its new store in Incline Village, Natural Grocers will have 169 stores in 21 states, with its headquarters in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers' Incline Village, NV location. No rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 7/31/24 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Quantity limited to first 250 shoppers at Natural Grocers' Incline Village, NV location. No rain checks. Limit one per customer, 18 years or older. Valid 7/31/24 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii] Prize wheel available at Natural Grocers' Incline Village, NV location. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Valid 7/31/24, 12 PM – 5 PM only, while supplies last.

[iv] Offers valid only from 7/31/2024 to 8/31/24, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Incline Village, NV location, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, CO, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 7/31/2024 and ends on 8/14/2024. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi] Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for the Company's Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[vii] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Limit 4 of each item, per customer. Offers valid only from 7/31/2024 to 8/31/24, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Incline Village, NV location and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.