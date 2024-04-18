Natural Grocers® Invites Oklahoma City Community to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening at New Location on May 2, 2024

Doors to the new Warr Acres location will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways, sweepstakes, sales and free samples. Post this

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the Grand Relocation festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma®—its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store manager and additional community leaders. Natural Grocers will also donate 5% of its sales on May 2, to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established in 2020, this nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides short-term financial assistance to Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances. Doors will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways, sweepstakes, sales and free samples within a friendly atmosphere. Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of 25% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM throughout the entire store, May 2 – 4.[i]

"Natural Grocers has been proudly serving the state of Oklahoma since 2013 and is excited to be moving to our new location in Warr Acres," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "This was our third store in the region, and it enabled us to build a strong connection with customers. After almost 10 years at this location, we are ready to move into a bright, beautiful building, only a few miles away. We believe our store in Warr Acres will further our passion for supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet, with that 'neighborhood grocery store' feel, you can depend on.

"We're also thrilled to have several notable community leaders joining us for our festivities, including representatives from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, our local food bank partner. We invite everyone to visit our new store, join in the fun and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience exceptional."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Opening festivities at the new Warr Acres location start on May 2 and will include:

May 2: Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers – The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500)!

May 2: Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Drawstring Backpack – The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian drawstring backpack bag, made of alpaca wool. Each item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador.

May 2: Prize Wheel – Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel from noon to 5 PM for a chance to win fun prizes.

May 2 – 4: Unbeatable introductory Savings of 25% off everything in the store.

May 2 – 31: Up to 50% Off – Premium-quality products from every department will be available at spectacular discounts, including 100% USDA Certified Organic grape tomatoes ($2.39/pint), bacon and bacon alternatives ($2.99/package), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ($2.99/each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Rolled Oats ($1.99/2 lb).

May 2 – 16: Grand Re-Opening Sweepstakes – Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

{N}POWER® MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[vii]

May 2 – 31: {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Dr. Bronner's® Liquid Soaps ($12.99/32 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Maple Syrup ($6.49/8 oz), USDA Certified Organic avocados (.99¢ each), and KerrygoldTM Pure Irish Butters ($3.99/8 oz).

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its Natural Grocers good4uCrew, the interior of the new store will be brighter, with a more contemporary floor plan. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint. Additionally, customers visiting the new Warr Acres location will undoubtedly notice the breathing room for their body care, bananas, B-12 and more!

More 100% Organic Produce: Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature an even larger selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the new Warr Acres store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce is free from Apeel™, avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items, and grown without synthetic pesticides.

Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature an even larger selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the new store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce is free from Apeel™, avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items, and grown without synthetic pesticides. Body Care That Cares Back: Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise.

Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department: With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers the largest selection of vitamins and supplements, backed by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certification and ingredient authenticity.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, as well as:

Regenerative Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

Regenerative Products and Practices: From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable PriceSM: Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

Nutritional Health Coaching: The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) to help support their health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions and personalized shopping experiences. In fiscal year 2023, Natural Grocers invested over $6 million to provide free education for both customers and Crew. Customers are invited to book free sessions, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches or inquiring in-store.

A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. The average rate for hourly store Crew was more than $21 as of November 2023, including $1.00 per hour in store credit, in Vitamin Bucks – a program that is completely unique to Natural Grocers.

REGIONAL FOOD BANK OF OKLAHOMA PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers will partner with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people in Oklahoma facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

Oklahoma is one of the hungriest states in the nation. Most people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on limited incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank distributes on average 50 million pounds of food each year through its network of more than 1,300 community-based partners in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma.

"Natural Grocers is a great long-term partner of the Regional Food Bank. The Bring Your Own Bag Program has had a tremendous impact on the fight against hunger in Oklahoma, raising nearly $90,000 over the past 13 years," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "We are so thankful for Natural Grocers support and look forward to continuing to work with them to help provide meals to Oklahomans living with hunger."

To get involved with the Regional Food Bank, visit www.regionalfoodbank.org/get-involved/.

RELOCATION DETAILS

The current store, located at 7013 N May Ave., Oklahoma City, will close on April 29, at 5:00 PM to complete the relocation process. The new location, located at 5903 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, will open on May 2, at 8:27 AM.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers' 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

For a complimentary media kit, click here.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

For media inquiries contact [email protected].



ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.