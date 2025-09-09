Natural Grocers® Invites Southeast Minnesota Customers to Celebrate Rochester Store's 10th Anniversary, Sept. 12-14, 2025

Natural Grocers chose to expand its roots to the North Star State in 2012, with the opening of its Rochester store on September 13, 2015. Since then, the store's good4uSM Crew has proudly served the greater Rochester area—including Salem Corners, Chester, Douglas and more—by providing high-quality organic and natural groceries at the company's Always AffordableSM prices. The location also offers a special Employee Discount Program for Mayo Clinic employees, reflecting Natural Grocers' commitment to supporting the community that makes Rochester such a thriving and welcoming place to live, work and visit.

"We are grateful to our loyal customers and our incredible Crew for 10 wonderful years," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Rochester's culture of caring and innovation makes it a natural fit for our store and the Five Founding Principles that guide us, and we're proud to serve a community so deeply dedicated to health and wellness. This celebration is our way of saying thank you to Rochester for choosing us as their trusted grocery store for the past decade."

EXCLUSIVE {N}POWER MEMBER DEALS

{N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, is offering limited-time anniversary deals to help customers celebrate:

Sept. 12: SURPRISE OFFER

{N}power members will receive a surprise offer delivered by email or mobile app (valid Sept. 12–18).[i]

Sept. 12–14: $10 DEALS

2 for $10 : Natural Grocers® Brand Bulk Almond Butter (1 lb), Organic Beef Jerky (3 oz), and Bulk Select Cashews (10 oz). [ii]

Natural Grocers® Brand Bulk Almond Butter (1 lb), Organic Beef Jerky (3 oz), and Bulk Select Cashews (10 oz). 6 for $10 : Natural Grocers Brand Organic Sparkling Teas and Probiotic Waters (12 oz).[ii]

Customers can sign up for {N}power for free by scanning the QR code in-store, visiting naturalgrocers.com/npower, or texting ORGANIC to 303-986-4600.[iii] Customers can also download the Natural Grocers app for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

For media inquiries contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, Colo., Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Valid for {N}power members only. Offer valid 9/12/25-9/18/25 at 1507 Greenview Dr. SW Rochester, MN 55902 only. Customer must load offer via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem offer. Void where prohibited by law. Offers subject to program terms at https://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy.

[ii] Valid for {N}power members only. Offer valid 9/12/25-9/14/25 at 1507 Greenview Dr. SW Rochester, MN 55902 only. Valid for in-store purchases only and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Offers subject to program terms at https://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy.

[iii] Sign up by 9/9/25 to receive this coupon via email or app. {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.