Natural Grocers Issues Recall on Organic Soybeans Due to Mold

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery chain, is recalling Natural Grocers brand 2-pound organic soybeans because they have the potential to contain mold. Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use and either throw it away or return it to the store for credit or refund.

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags weighing 2 pounds and bearing the "Natural Grocers" label. Only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on dates are subject to recall. The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of mold.

Production of the product has been suspended while the Food and Drug Administration and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.

UPC Code Description Packed on Dates 000080663607 Organic Soybeans 2 LB 19-168 & 19-205

The product was distributed to 154 Natural Grocers' stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Consumers can find the specific locations of Natural Grocers' stores in those states at: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store-directory

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, ext. 80801, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST).

