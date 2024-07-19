Natural Grocers® Issues Statement Supporting FDA's Recent Ruling Against the Use of Brominated Vegetable Oil in Food

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer supports the Food and Drug Administration's recent revocation of the rule allowing the use of brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, in food, due to concerns about the chemical's health harms. The company dedicated to improving human health, the health of the environment and the health of the economy, has never carried products containing BVO in its stores.

Brominated vegetable oil is a vegetable oil that is modified with the chemical, bromine and used as an emulsifier. Starting in 1970, the FDA began regulating BVO as a food additive due to toxicity concerns. The FDA continued to evaluate new information about the possible health effects of BVO as it became available and began to reduce the list of acceptable foods in which BVO was allowed.* On July 2, 2024, the agency concluded that the intended use of BVO in food is no longer considered safe after the results of studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the potential for adverse health effects in humans.**

NATURAL GROCERS' STANCE AGAINST PROBLEMATIC INGREDIENTS BVO

"We have prioritized quality products, nutrition education and consumer transparency since our parents founded this company in 1955," stated Heather Isely, Executive Vice President of Natural Grocers stated. "While all of us at Natural Grocers appreciate the fact that the FDA has revoked the use of brominated vegetable oil in food products, we knew it was a problematic ingredient from the start. Its only purpose was to impact the functionality of the food, not to benefit consumers by being an ingredient that was good for our health and wellbeing.

Chemically modified fats -- such as BVO, are often used by the food industry to increase the shelf life of products and to aid in the production of highly processed junk foods and commercial soft drinks. They are usually added to increase the manufacturer's bottom line at the expense of consumer health.

Grocery stores play a pivotal position in the food chain, a system that is essential to our health and wellbeing. Grocery purveyors, whether online and/or brick and mortar stores are the gatekeepers — the marketplace that helps to determine how our food is produced. What is offered for sale drives how our food is grown, processed and what food additives are added to it.

As your neighborhood grocer, we choose to positively impact the way the food in this nation is grown and raised. Others may choose to blindly ride the wave of whatever shortcut is trending. We choose to be responsible for the impact our food choices make every step of the way, from the beginning of every product story to your grocery basket to, eventually, your kitchen table. Others may choose to think it's not their responsibility and sell products that do not represent the most nutritionally sound, environmentally responsible products.

We feel differently.

Though the FDA's recent revocation rule will be effective August 2, 2024, manufacturers and retailers will have a full year to comply before the FDA begins enforcing the final rule. We advise consumers to read ingredient labels with care to avoid BVO and other potentially harmful additives. Better yet, shop with us, where we do the research and vet each product thoroughly, so your shopping trip can be a matter of choice, rather than worrying about adverse health effects from chemically modified ingredients that you can't pronounce.

"THINGS WE WON'T CARRY AND WHY"

Natural Grocers strives to avoid carrying products made with problematic ingredients, including additives that are allowed to be added to food.. In 1990 the company created a dynamic list (one that has been growing ever since) of the most problematic ingredients and an explanation as to why it will not carry them. The company's quality standards experts keep up on the latest research and meet regularly to review specific ingredients, resulting in on-going modifications to this list.

To learn more about this values-driven company and its authentic commitment to building a healthy, sustainable future for customers, its good4uSM Crew members and communities, visit naturalgrocers.com/esg-report.

Click here for more information on Natural Grocers' standards.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

*Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO), Food Additives & Petitions

**Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA Revokes Regulation Allowing the Use of Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO) in Food, Constituent Update, July 2, 2024.

