Natural Grocers® Kicks off 2025 Holiday Food Bank Campaign to Support Those in Need

This year's campaign comes at a time when many families are feeling added strain at the grocery checkout, underscoring the importance of community-based efforts to help bridge the gap. The fundraiser runs in tandem with the company's ongoing "Bring Your Own Bag" program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank partners when customers bring reusable bags.

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

A "Commitment to Community" is one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles, reflecting a deep dedication to making a positive impact. The company has forged lasting partnerships with various organizations that strive to improve the lives of those in the 21 states it serves, particularly those dedicated to combating food insecurity. The need for support continues to grow, and these partnerships remain a cornerstone of Natural Grocers' mission to nourish communities with access to affordable, healthy food.

"Our food bank partners are doing extraordinary work to help their neighbors during a time of increasing need, and we're grateful to play a small role in supporting them," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Through our annual Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser, our Bring Your Own Bag program, and our food rescue efforts, we're honored to help meet the growing need across the communities we serve. We encourage our customers to look for donation stations in each store or connect with a Crew member at the register to learn more."

HOW TO GIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Customers can contribute throughout the holidays in two ways:

These funds will go directly to the same organization that currently receives donations from Natural Grocers through their "Bring Your Own Bag" Program. Purchase and donate non-perishable items, collected at the front of the store. These donations will go directly to the local food bank partner or local food pantry that currently receives food donations from the company.

Click here to learn more about food bank donations with Natural Grocers. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

