Natural Grocers kicks off 3-month {N}power® social media photo contest

"Through nutrition education and providing communities with access to the highest-quality and always affordable organic and natural products, we do everything we can to support our customers in taking control of their health," said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "Whether you are just starting out on a health journey, or 30 years into a healthy lifestyle, we strive to {N}power everyone to make healthy choices."

How to participate1

Pick up a limited-edition #IamNpowered bandana at your local Natural Grocers store, while supplies last, or print your own bandana. Then share how you are {N}powered to live a healthy lifestyle by taking a photo with your bandana. Submit your photo to the website and tell us what you love about Natural Grocers in the caption, using the hashtag #IamNpowered. All entries will then be voted on, and the person with the most votes on their photo each month will win the grand-prize of six months of free groceries.

Monthly themes include:

June – Snap a photo with your favorite animal friend and your bandana to show us how you include your pets when you make healthy choices.

– Snap a photo with your favorite animal friend and your bandana to show us how you include your pets when you make healthy choices. July – Take a selfie with your bandana showing the world how you and/or your family lives a healthy lifestyle.

– Take a selfie with your bandana showing the world how you and/or your family lives a healthy lifestyle. August – Take a picture with your bandana showcasing your favorite Natural Grocers brand product, reusable shopping bag or your neighborhood Natural Grocers store.

Winners will be announced during the week following the end of each month's contest. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. MST on the last day of each month.

For more resources, exclusive discounts, newsletters, members-only features and more, be sure to join the {N}power Customer Appreciation Program.

Natural Grocers offers 100 percent organic produce, meats that are sustainably and humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotants, 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, 100 percent non-GMO bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, the highest quality supplements, paraben-free body care products and all-natural cleaning products.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts on June 1, 2019 and ends on August 31, 2019. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

