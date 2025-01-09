Natural Grocers® Kicks Off Annual Resolution Reset Week, January 14-18, 2025

Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers, Raquel Isely states, "New Year's resolutions often get left in the dust by February, turning into more of a punchline than a promise. But at Natural Grocers, we believe that taking charge of your health doesn't have to be a fleeting trend—it's about creating a lifestyle that helps you thrive. Since 1955, we've been championing healthy habits—that's nearly 70 years of sticking to our own resolution of empowering our communities. Our annual Resolution Reset event is all about giving you the tools, motivation, and savings you need to help make your wellness goals stick. Stop by this January and see how we can help you make 2025 your healthiest year yet!"

RESOLUTION RESET: JANUARY 14-18

Customers can celebrate Natural Grocers' annual Resolution Reset Week with incredible deals, sweepstakes and freebies from January 14-18.

Save up to 48% on select items and kick-start your New Year's health and wellness goals—all while keeping your budget on track. [i]

on select items and kick-start your New Year's health and wellness goals—all while keeping your budget on track. In-Store Sweepstakes: Customers can enter in-store to win a year's worth of groceries (an estimated $5,200 value, one winner/company wide) or a Nutribullet® Blender (an estimated $80 value, two winners/store).[ii]

MORE RESOLUTION RESET SAVINGS FOR {N}POWER MEMBERS

Free Reusable Bag with Purchase: {N}power Members will receive a free Natural Grocers branded reusable grocery bag at checkout, while supplies last. [iii]

{N}power Members will receive a free Natural Grocers branded reusable grocery bag at checkout, while supplies last. Free Canned Seafood with Purchase: {N}power Members will receive a free 5 oz. can of Natural Grocers® Brand Tuna or Sardines with purchase, while supplies last. [iii]

{N}power Members will receive a free 5 oz. can of Natural Grocers® Brand Tuna or Sardines with purchase, while supplies last. Save Big on Supplements: More savings for {N}power Members! Buy one, get one 50% off – all Natural Grocers Brand Supplements.[iv]

To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers.com/join or simply text "organic" to 303-986-4600 to sign up.[v]

SAVE, WIN & LEARN WITH NATURAL GROCERS

For those looking to establish habits that will support their health, Natural Grocers is the friendly, knowledgeable and affordable place to shop and learn this January and beyond.

Health Hotline Savings: Customers can save throughout the month with up to 48% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable Prices SM in every department from January 6-25 . [vi]

Customers can save throughout the month with up to Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable Prices in every department from . 30% off Select Natural Grocers good4u® Books: Support your fitness, nutrition, and education goals with inspiring books available at Natural Grocers, January 6-25 . [vi]

Support your fitness, nutrition, education goals with inspiring books available at Natural Grocers, . Win a $500 Natural Grocers Gift Card: Count all the avocados in the January Health Hotline Magazine and submit your entry form by January 25, 2025 , for a chance to win a $500 gift card. [vii]

Count all the avocados in the January Health Hotline Magazine and submit your entry form by , for a chance to win a gift card. "Enjoy Your Food, Supplement the Rest": Learn the real A, B, Cs of vitamins and supplements and how they can assist in promoting health with this trusted guide from Natural Grocers. This free, comprehensive, yet easy-to-read booklet can be found in stores, online and even includes inspiring, delicious and easy recipes relevant to supporting a variety of wellness topics. Whether you're a supplement novice or a pro, you're sure to discover something new to start the year off right!

21 DAYS TO A HEALTHIER YOU

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) are go-to nutrition professionals within the store, equipped with the training and tools to help customers reach their health goals. At select stores, customers can sign up for 21 Days to a Healthier You: a FREE 3-class series led by resident NHCs, from January 13–February 2. Participants are then encouraged into action with a 7-day challenge and a $5 coupon following each class. [viii]

Classes include:

Eat for your Health (and the Planet's Health) Kick Sugar Cravings Detoxify Your Life

Learn more about this free series and participating locations by visiting naturalgrocers.com/21-days.

For complete sales, sweepstakes, class information, recipes and more, customers can pick up Vol. 90 of the good4u SM January Health Hotline in every Natural Grocers store or view it online here.

January Health Hotline in every Natural Grocers store or view it online here. Click here for a complimentary press kit.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers available 1/14/25 to 1/18/25, only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rain checks. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Free year of groceries grand prize ($5,200 value) will be awarded to one winner company wide. Free Nutribullet blender prize will be awarded to two winners per store. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, NM, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 01/14/25 and ends on 01/18/25. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iii] Offers valid 1/14/25 to 1/18/25, to {N}power members only, redeemable in store only at participating stores. Limit one per {N}power member with purchase. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rain checks.

[iv] Offer valid 1/14/25 to 1/18/25. Offer is pre-loaded to {N}power account. Valid for {N}power members only. Buy one Natural Grocers Brand Supplement and get a second Natural Grocers Brand Supplement of equal or lesser value for 50% off. Valid for in-store customer purchases only; must present {N}power membership phone number at checkout to redeem discount.

[v] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}power terms of use.

[vi] Offers valid only from 1/06/25 to 1/25/25 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. All discounts are on regular prices, cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vii] No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, NM, UT, WA and WY. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 01/6/25 and ends on 1/25/25. Maximum of one entry per person. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[viii] Redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Coupon may be used only once and may not be duplicated or transferred. Limit one per household. May not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash. Coupon holder responsible for sales tax. Valid only from 1/13/25 to 2/22/2025. Coupon must be surrendered upon redemption. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.