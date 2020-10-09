Natural Grocers Launches "Rooted in Community Gratitude Giveaway"

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the chaos of 2020, one thing is certain—it's also been a year defined by the hero next door. To honor this, and spread acts of kindness and good cheer, Natural Grocers launches its "Rooted in Community Gratitude Giveaway" program. The fun and engaging initiative, from the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, invites community members to nominate their friends, family, or neighbors for the chance to win curated prize packages of nutritious groceries and specialty items.

Starting in October 2020 customers can nominate someone who has been an inspiration to them by submitting a short essay about their real-life heroes and the impact they have had in their communities. Nominators will choose from six themed bags filled with popular good4uSM ingredients and snacks from Natural Grocers Brand Products and other select brands. The Rooted in Community 'thank you' package themes are: Coffee Lovers, Movie Night, Hit the Trail, Stock the Pantry, Breakfast, and Taco Family Night. All prizes will also include a $5 Natural Grocers gift card and a Natural Grocers reusable shopping bag.

Winners will get to experience the Natural Grocers Brand Product collection in a fresh, fun way. With over 650 items across grocery, bulk, cleaning supplies, and supplements, the collection embodies the company's values of supporting small farmers, family businesses, environmental stewardship, and delivering premium quality at an affordable price. Each month, Natural Grocers will randomly select 10 winners from the eligible entries received company-wide for the Rooted in Community Gratitude Giveaway, and each month brings customers a new chance to submit their nomination for the hero-next-door.

For more information, and to fill out the simple nominee forms, visit NaturalGrocers.com1

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. Follow Natural Grocers on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #NaturalGrocers

1 No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry. Maximum one entry per customer per sweepstakes or contest unless otherwise noted in the rules for such contest. Void where prohibited by law. For official rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

