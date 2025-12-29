Natural Grocers® Named 2025 Retailer of the Year by Store Brands

Natural Grocers® named 2025 Retailer of the Year for private-label growth and healthy products. Post this

Throughout 2025, the retailer introduced a wide range of new products across multiple categories under the Natural Grocers® Brand. From organic household cleaners and organic egg pasta to luxury skincare items and seasonal favorites, each new private-label item was developed with the company's rigorous quality and wellness standards in mind, including attributes such as non-GMO, hormone- and antibiotic-free, pasture-based, cruelty-free and environmentally responsible sourcing, depending on the product category.

"Our private-label products are more than affordable options—they represent our values in action," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Being recognized as Retailer of the Year by such a trusted publication within the industry is a proud moment for our team and a testament to the thoughtful work we do every day for our customers and communities."

A FOCUS ON QUALITY, TRANSPARENCY AND CUSTOMER CONNECTION

Natural Grocers' private-label strategy emphasizes transparency and customer education. Shoppers learn why choosing the Natural Grocers Brand aligns with health, sustainability, and community support. The company engages customers through in-person nutrition education from its Nutritional Health Coaches, in-store signage, sampling events, loyalty campaigns, digital channels, and educational content like the "Meet Your Farmer" film series.

EXPANDING PRIVATE-LABEL OFFERINGS

Since its launch in 2016, the Natural Grocers Brand has grown significantly, now offering over 900 high-quality items. These products span a variety of categories, including food, household goods, body care, and supplements, and are available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to further expand its private-label selection, focusing on new offerings in dairy, body care, and frozen foods. These products will be available at each of Natural Grocers' 168 stores, as well as new locations opening in the upcoming calendar year.

ABOUT STORE BRANDS AND RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Store Brands, an EnsembleIQ brand, is the leading media brand in the world of private label, providing industry-leading coverage of news and trends. The Retailer of the Year award by Store Brands celebrates retailers whose strategies demonstrate innovation, quality, and alignment with core company values. It highlights companies that balance customer needs, brand integrity, and operational excellence in a competitive marketplace.

