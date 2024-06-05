Natural Grocers® Offers Customers Sizzling Summer Savings with 'Art of Grilling' Event

Enjoy special discounts, sweepstakes, recipes and more, June 7-9, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., kicks off grilling season with a weekend of sizzling savings and freebies at this year's 'Art of Grilling' event, June 7-9, 2024. Customers can also enter to win three separate sweepstakes, give back to their communities, and try the company's tested and approved fresh seasonal grilling recipes all month long.

THE ART OF GRILLING WITH NATURAL GROCERS

If you're planning a picnic or backyard BBQ, Natural Grocers has you covered. The company's meat standards are the humane way to omnivore. Customers will find shelves stocked with regeneratively raised beef and bison, organic sausages and wings, and sustainably certified shrimp—flavor-filled and grill-ready! Customers can also upgrade those warm weather menus with 100% organic produce, 100% pasture-based dairy and loads of plant-based selections, made without artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, or partially hydrogenated fats. Grilling with products purchased at Natural Grocers means supporting local farmers, ranchers, fishermen and women who protect waterways, regenerate grasslands, reverse soil erosion and preserve habitats for future generations.

Throughout the month, Natural Grocers will be showcasing a variety of products and practices that nurture the health of humans, animals and the planet. Save, enter to win, grill and give back to the community with Natural Grocers' 'Art of Grilling' event.

June 7 – 9: Enjoy sizzling savings with up to 41% off items like Charcutnuvo Select Organic Brats or Sausages ( $6.15 /10 oz), Beyond Meat ® The Beyond Burger ( $5.25 /8 oz) or Boulder Canyon ® Select Potato Chips ( $2.79 /5 oz). [i]

{N}power members will receive a free limited-edition 'Art of Grilling' reusable bag with purchase. Through June 22 : Art of Grilling Giveaway [iii] – Natural Grocers customers can enter to win a Yeti ® Tundra ® Haul Cooler and two Natural Grocers branded Hydro Flasks ® (valued at $500 ). The company offers three ways to win: Count the Burgers in the June 2024 good4u SM Health Hotline ® Magazine, {N}power Spend & Win,* or enter to win on Instagram.**

All customers can save up to Natural Grocers Always Affordable Prices in every department. Through June 30 : Grilling for Good – Buy a limited-edition 'Art of Grilling' reusable bag for $1.99 and Natural Grocers will donate $1 to its local food bank.

'ART OF GRILLING' RECIPES & TIPS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Known as America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, top chefs and nutrition consultants from Natural Grocers have provided a selection of good4uSM recipes and tips to grow those skills at the grill, while staying Rooted in HealthSM.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers are available 6/7/24 to 6/9/24 for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Offer available only to registered {N}power® members and are subject to program terms and privacy policy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Offer valid 6/7/24 through 6/9/24. Limit 1 per {N}power account. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'organic' to 72345.

[iii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Sweepstakes starts on 5/31/24 and ends on 6/22/24. One winner per store. *Spend $50 from 6/7/24 to 6/16/24 and be automatically entered to win. {N}power members can also enter online at naturalgrocers.com/Win-a-Yeti. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Sweepstakes starts 6/7/22 and ends on 6/22/24. **Visit Natural Grocers on Instagram from 6/7/24 to 6/16/24 for a chance to win. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iv] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 5/31/24 to 6/22/24 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.