Natural Grocers® Prepares Customers for a Sizzling Summer with 'Art of Grilling' Event

News provided by

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

05 Jun, 2023, 07:27 ET

Enjoy special savings, freebies and recipes and more, June 9 – 11, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., kicks off grilling season with a weekend of sizzling savings and freebies at this year's 'Art of Grilling' event, June 9 – 11, 2023. Customers can also take part in a fun summer giveaway, give back to their communities, and try nutritious grilling recipes all month long.

THE ART OF GRILLING WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Continue Reading
Throughout the month, Natural Grocers will be showcasing a variety of products and practices that nurture the health of humans, animals and the planet.
Throughout the month, Natural Grocers will be showcasing a variety of products and practices that nurture the health of humans, animals and the planet.

Natural Grocers believes in prioritizing the planet by offering only humanely raised meats and 100% organic produce. When customers grill with products purchased at Natural Grocers, they can be assured they are supporting local farmers, ranchers, fishermen and women who protect waterways, regenerate grasslands, reverse soil erosion and preserve habitats for future generations.

Throughout the month, Natural Grocers will be showcasing a variety of products and practices that nurture the health of humans, animals and the planet. Customers can save, learn, win and even give back with Natural Grocers' 'Art of Grilling' event.

  • June 1 – 30: Grilling for Good – Buy a limited-edition 'Art of Grilling' reusable bag for $1.99 and Natural Grocers will donate $1 to its local food bank.
  • June 2 – 24: Art of Grilling Giveaway - Natural Grocers customers can win a Yeti® Tundra® Haul Cooler and two Natural Grocers branded Hydro Flasks® (valued at $470).i The company offers three ways to win: Count the Burgers in the June 2023 good4uSM Health Hotline® Magazine, {N}power Spend & Win, or enter to win on Instagram.
  • June 2 – 24: All customers can save up to 38% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable PricesSM in every department.ii
  • June 9 – 11: Enjoy sizzling savings with up to 48% off items like Thousand HillsTM 100% Grass-Fed 85/15 Ground Beef ($7.19/16 oz), Beyond Meat® - Beyond Burger ($3.25/8 oz) or Paqui® Tortilla Chips (2/$5, 7 oz).iii

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Father's Day promotions on groceries, gifts and giveaways throughout the store, including:

  • June 9 – 11: Free Reusable Bag – {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition 'Art of Grilling' reusable bag with purchase.iv
  • June 16 -18: {N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations.v

'ART OF GRILLING' RECIPES & TIPS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Known as America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, top chefs and nutrition consultants from Natural Grocers have provided a selection of good4uSM recipes and tips to grow those skills at the grill, while staying Rooted in HealthSM.

Learn more about this summer's 'Art of Grilling' event by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE 

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

ii Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 06/02/23 to 06/24/23 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. All discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iii Offers are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 06/09/23 – 06/11/23. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iv Limit 1 per {N}power account. In-store only. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks.

Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. This offer has been pre-loaded to{N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Also from this source

Celebrate Father's Day with Natural Grocers®

Natural Grocers® Invites Amarillo, TX Community to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening at New Location on June 8, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.