Natural Grocers® Promotes "A Family Leggacy" Within "Meet Your Farmer" Film Series

A FAMILY LEGGACY

"Natural Grocers has been a long-time industry champion for organic-regenerative certified practices," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "In 2023 we were proud to be the first national grocery chain to offer Regenerative Certified Organic Pasture-Raised and Organic Free-Range eggs in a private-label brand.

The film 'A Family Leggacy' focuses on one of the farmers and his family who produce our Natural Grocers® Brand Regeneratively Grown™ Organic Eggs. Witness what it looks like when hens are allowed to roam in an ecologically managed way. 'A Family Leggacy' is the perfect addition to our 'Meet Your Farmer' film series, as it demonstrates our commitment to our high product standards, family farms, animal welfare, and our environment. It also shows how consumer choice can drive positive, lasting change in the world."

The company will be promoting the film online and in stores with printed and digital educational collateral through July.

THE "MEET YOUR FARMER" SERIES

Natural Grocers' "Meet Your Farmer" film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. Viewers will meet organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers with an unwavering dedication to the land, their animals, their communities, and the planet. Each film asks consumers to pause, to question the status quo of food production, all while evoking an uplifting, positive message of hope and transformation. Customers and followers on social media can expect more films to be added to the series in 2024.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS

One of Natural Grocers' Founding Principles is a "Commitment to Nutrition Education", which includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their food choices and environmental impact. In addition to the "Meet Your Farmer" film series, the company offers helpful books, good4uSM Health Hotline® articles, recipes and classes to learn more.

Through July 27 , customers will get 30% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable SM Pricing on select good4u SM books, at all Natural Grocers locations. [i]

, Health Hotline, Volume 82. "Ginseng Promotes Muscle Recovery and Reduces Muscle Fatigue Post-Exercise" – Nutrition Bytes: June 2024

Find an Event – Natural Grocers hosts many exciting and educational events throughout the year including seminars, cooking demonstrations, guest speaker events and health fairs.

For more about Natural Grocers' current promotions and educational opportunities, visit www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

To learn more about Natural Grocers' product standards, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/our-standards.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.