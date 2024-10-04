Natural Grocers® Promotes "Field to Can" Within "Meet Your Farmer" Film Series

Natural Grocers releases new short film within its "Meet Your Farmer Series". Post this

FIELD TO CAN

"As your neighborhood grocer, we choose to positively impact the way the food in this nation is grown and raised," stated Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "We choose to be responsible for the impact our food makes every step of the way. We believe it is our responsibility to work with farmers, ranchers and food producers that prioritize nutritionally sound, environmentally responsible and ethical practices."

"The short film 'Field to Can' takes us inside the growing and production practices of Natural Grocers® Brand Canned Tomatoes' supply partner. You'll learn about the environmental benefits of their harmonious, soil-centric stance and zero-waste commitment from field to factory. In less than four minutes, you'll be transported to a land of tomato utopia where ecologically thoughtful practices have real potential to reduce our environmental impact, showing that nature and agriculture really can exist in harmony. Your next can of tomatoes can make a difference."

The company will be promoting the film online and in stores with printed and digital educational collateral through November.

THE "MEET YOUR FARMER" SERIES

Natural Grocers' "Meet Your Farmer" film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. Viewers will meet organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers with an unwavering dedication to the land, their animals, their communities, and the planet. Each film asks consumers to pause, to question the status quo of food production, all while evoking an uplifting, positive message of hope and transformation. Customers and followers on social media can expect more films to be added to the series in 2025.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS

One of Natural Grocers' Founding Principles is a "Commitment to Nutrition Education", which includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their food choices and environmental impact. In addition to the "Meet Your Farmer" film series, the company offers helpful books, good4uSM Health Hotline® articles, recipes, coaching and classes to learn more.

Through October 26 , customers will get 30% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable SM Pricing on select good4u SM books, at all Natural Grocers locations. [i]

"Bacopa Enhances Cognition in Adults" – Nutrition Bytes: Health Hotline, Volume 87.

Find an Event – Natural Grocers hosts many exciting and educational events throughout the year including seminars, cooking demonstrations, guest speaker events and health fairs.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

