Natural Grocers® Proudly Renews Partnership with UCHealth in its Ready. Set. CO Challenge

THE HISTORY OF READY. SET. CO

UCHealth, a Colorado-based nonprofit health system, serves patients across the Rocky Mountain region. UCHealth recently launched the Ready. Set. CO challenge after Colorado slipped in various health metrics over the last several years.* Over 50 organizations and nine Colorado sports teams are offering information and resources to help participants improve their health and well-being.

"UCHealth provides expert medical care and advanced treatment options, but our ultimate goal is to keep our communities healthy and out of the hospital," said Manny Rodriguez, UCHealth's chief marketing and experience officer. "Ready. Set. CO is meant to inspire Coloradans to take steps to improve their health. Working with organizations like Natural Grocers helps us provide the resources needed to accomplish these goals."

UCHealth and Natural Grocers will be a part of the upcoming Outside Festival at Civic Center Park, June 1-2 to promote Ready. Set. CO and raise awareness about how participants can adopt healthy habits.

NATURAL GROCERS & READY. SET. CO

Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has been committed to serving Coloradans since 1955. With 46 stores in Colorado, and 168 nationwide, the family-operated retailer believes that everyone should be able to afford health and live in a thriving, regenerative environment.

"At Natural Grocers, we are dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of our communities. Partnering with UCHealth for the Ready. Set. CO. program is a perfect alignment with our mission to provide access to high-quality, affordable nutrition and promote healthy living," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "We are delighted to renew our partnership commitment. We're proud to be included in this amazing group of partners, each invested in the health and wellbeing of Coloradans."

In 2024, Natural Grocers will continue to supply the Ready. Set. CO website with seasonally fresh, nutritious and delicious recipes to help fuel those Colorado adventures and day-to-day living, while making each meal and snack count. The Company is also working with the Ready. Set. CO team for local event support, plus fun, inspiring contests throughout the year.

JOIN THE CHALLENGE

Get inspired to be your healthiest self by being a part of the Ready. Set. CO challenge. Customers who visit any Natural Grocers store in Colorado in June will notice co-branded "Ready. Set. CO/Natural Grocers" signage, with a QR code, making it easy to scan and join the challenge. Sign up to receive health tips, recipes, exercise regimens, info about local events and more. You'll also get exclusive opportunities to win prizes like autographed gear from your favorite Colorado sports teams and more from additional Ready. Set. CO partners.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023 the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 33,000 employees, 14 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 200 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.

* The Centennial State now ranks 12th in America's Health Rankings, a combined effort of the United Health Foundation and the American Public Health Association, and 16th in the latest U.S. News & World Report's Best State Rankings.

