Natural Grocers' Pueblo Store Reopens On May 6, In A Slightly Different Location With A 30% Larger Footprint And Modernized Shopping Experience

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers™, America's Organic Headquarters®, will expand and relocate its Pueblo, CO, store just steps away from its original location. The store, located at 101 W. 29th Street, will close on Monday, May 3 at 5:00 p.m. and reopen on Thursday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m., at the same address—just across the parking lot.

What's New for the Pueblo Community

The May 6 reopening will unveil a contemporary layout with a store that is over 30% larger than the original location. It will introduce a more efficient checkout experience, a Nutrition Education Center, and increased product selections throughout the store. Customers will enjoy expanded space in core departments such as 100% organic produce, dietary supplements, body care and beauty, and frozen meats. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features such as energy-saving innovations, non-toxic building materials, and 100% LED lighting for a lighter carbon footprint.

Grand Opening – Giveaways and Discounts

Starting on May 6, Pueblo's grand re-opening celebration will include:

Recipe Bag Giveaway: A delicious breakfast just got easier with the Natural Grocers Recipe Bag. On May 6 , the first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers cooler bag filled with Natural Grocers Brand Gluten-Free Pancake and Waffle Mix, additional ingredients to whip up a batch, and a Natural Grocers kitchen set (oven mitt + utensils) i .

A delicious breakfast just got easier with the Natural Grocers Recipe Bag. On , the first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers cooler bag filled with Natural Grocers Brand Gluten-Free Pancake and Waffle Mix, additional ingredients to whip up a batch, and a Natural Grocers kitchen set (oven mitt + utensils) . Grand Opening Prize Contest ii : From May 6 – 10, customers can enter to win fabulous prizes, such as a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

: From – 10, customers can enter to win fabulous prizes, such as a Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. Prize Wheel : From May 6 – 12, customers are invited to spin the prize wheel when they visit the Nutrition Education Center to meet their Nutritional Health Coach (NHC). See store for more details.

: From – 12, customers are invited to spin the prize wheel when they visit the Nutrition Education Center to meet their Nutritional Health Coach (NHC). See store for more details. Special Grand Opening Discounts: From May 6 – 31, customers will enjoy exceptional dealsiii on 100% organic produce, including strawberries, raspberries, grape tomatoes, and zucchini; humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives, free-range eggsiv, and staple items such as GT's Kombucha, Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Chicken, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats.

What's in Store for Pueblo

The Pueblo store, which originally opened in 2002 as Natural Grocers' 17th Colorado location, has serviced the area for almost 20 years. Now, Natural Grocers will continue providing locals with its unique grocery shopping experience, strict product standards, world-class customer service and community outreach in a space that will serve Pueblo even better than the original.

The expanded and modern layout means that Pueblo area residents will have access to an even larger array of fresh 100% organic produce, 100% humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, the highest quality natural and organic groceries, dietary supplements, and household essentials, all at Always Affordable PricesSM. For additional savings, customers can sign up for {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345v.

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one health coaching sessions, which are currently available via phone and video. The store's current NHC remains on staff at the relocated store.

Residents of Pueblo and its surrounding communities can enjoy a clean and safe-as-possible shopping environment at the new location, due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores. The new store will open with modified store hours as follows: Monday – Saturday: 8:30 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.; and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

For more information on Natural Grocers' Pueblo store, please visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/pueblo

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA Certified Organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.













i Valid May 6, 2021 only to the first 100 in-store customers. Limit one per in-store customer. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors. ii NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts on May 6, 2021 and ends on May 10, 2021. For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. iii Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only at Pueblo store. Offers valid May 6 – May 31, 2021. See store for details. iv Must be an {N}power member to receive free-range eggs discount. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345. v Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

