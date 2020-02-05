Natural Grocers Raises Over $66,000 For The Jack And Jill Of America HBCU Gap Fund On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Martin Luther King Day, January 20, 2020, Natural Grocers, donated $66,600 to Jack and Jill of America's (JJOA) Graduation Assistance Program (GAP) Fund, exceeding its original fundraising goal for the day. The partnership between Natural Grocers and JJOA, which marks the GAP Fund's first corporate sponsorship, was born of the shared values of both organizations to give back to the communities they serve.

Natural Grocers' direct donation to the JJOA GAP Fund was equal to 2.5% of the company's total sales on MLK Day. The GAP Fund is used to provide scholarship endowments to directly satisfy tuition debt of students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.) Natural Grocers' customers also have the opportunity to make direct contributions to the JJOA GAP Fund at any one of Natural Grocers' 156 store locations around the country through the end of Black History Month, February 29, 2020.

"We are proud to see our Founding Principle of commitment to the communities we serve come to life through our company-wide partnership with Jack and Jill of America," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Chairman and Co-President. "It is an honor for Natural Grocers to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King by making this donation to the JJOA GAP Fund."

"The turn out on Martin Luther King Day was a game changer for JJOA's GAP Fund," commented Danielle Brown, National President of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. "Alongside Natural Grocers, we are working on making a difference in the lives of all children by realizing Margaret Isely's dream to have better quality produce options for families and the GAP Fund's mission to support HBCUs students drive towards graduation."

