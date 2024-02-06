Natural Grocers® Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Report highlights the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, human health and community well-being
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC), is pleased to announce the release of the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for fiscal year 2023. In the third annual ESG report, the expanding specialty retailer emphasizes its continued support for practices that promote environmental sustainability, human health, and community well-being, including its new product standards implemented during the fiscal year.
Founded in 1955, the family-operated specialty retailer believes that one of its greatest opportunities to positively impact environmental sustainability and human health is through prioritizing products sourced from vendors that embrace regenerative and sustainable agricultural practices.
"Natural Grocers has a legacy of being a values-driven company. For over 68 years, we have demonstrated our commitment to practices that support a more sustainable and affordable food system," said Kemper Isely, Executive Co-President of Natural Grocers. "Our Five Founding Principles are naturally aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance disciplines. This year's ESG Report showcases our rigorous product standards and our continued commitment to practices and products that support environmental and human health. We strive to work with vendors who nurture the land and the welfare of animals. We believe this vigilance also contributes to a healthier planet, thriving communities and a flourishing economy."
Natural Grocers hopes to inspire other companies around the world to follow their lead by embracing ecologically thoughtful practices while offering high-quality organic and natural products at affordable prices.
Believes it is the first national retailer to offer private-label eggs from regenerative certified farms. The Regeneratively Grown™ certification uses a scientifically rigorous process to measure soil health, the effectiveness of regenerative farm practices, and their impact over time.
In support of organic farming practices and transparency, extended the certified organic requirement to its entire coffee category.
Installed a CO2 refrigeration system in a second store, which saves energy and provides enhanced environmental protection compared to conventional refrigerant technologies.
ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.
