Natural Grocers™ Reopens Its Preston & Forest Store In Dallas On March 31 With A 40% Larger Footprint, Modernized Shopping Experience, And Expanded Selection

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces the re-opening of its Preston & Forest location in Dallas, TX, scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Located at 11661 Preston Rd., the remodeled store welcomes back the community to a modernized shopping experience while still embracing the strict quality standards that differentiate the company from other grocery retailers. Customers will again have access to fresh, 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, 100-precent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and the highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable PriceSM.

What's New for Dallas' Preston & Forest Community?

The March 31 reopening will unveil a contemporary layout with a store that is 40% larger than the original footprint. It will introduce a more efficient checkout experience, a new Nutrition Education Center, and increased product selections throughout the store. Customers will enjoy expanded space in core departments such as 100-percent organic produce, body care and beauty, dietary supplements, frozen meats and grab-and-go. The new space has also been upgraded with sustainable building features and 100-percent LED lighting for a lighter carbon footprint.

Grand Opening – Giveaways and Discounts

Starting on March 31, Preston & Forest's grand re-opening celebration will include:

Grocery and Hydration Giveaways:

A delicious breakfast just got easier. The first 100 customers on reopening day will receive a free Natural Grocers Recipe Bag—a colorful Natural Grocers cooler bag filled with Natural Grocers Brand Gluten-Free Pancake and Waffle Mix, along with the ingredients to whip up a batch, and a Natural Grocers kitchen set (oven mitt + utensils.)



From March 31- April 4 , the first 1,000 {N}power® members to check out will receive a free 40-oz. Natural Grocers Hydro Flask i (value $36.99 )

, the first 1,000 {N}power® members to check out will receive a free 40-oz. Natural Grocers Hydro Flask (value ) Grand Opening Prize Contest ii : From March 31 – April 4 , customers will have the chance to win exciting prizes such as a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

: From – , customers will have the chance to win exciting prizes such as a Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. Nutrition Education : Customers are invited to visit the Nutrition Education Center throughout the week to meet their Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) and take their turn at the prize wheel. See store for more details.

: Customers are invited to visit the Nutrition Education Center throughout the week to meet their Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) and take their turn at the prize wheel. See store for more details. Special Grand Opening Discounts: From March 31 – April 29 , customers can enjoy great deals iii on 100-percent organic produce such as strawberries, blueberries, Tommy Atkins mangoes, and baby peeled carrots; pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives, free-range eggs iv , and staple items such as GT's Kombucha, Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Chicken, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats.

From – , customers can enjoy great deals on 100-percent organic produce such as strawberries, blueberries, mangoes, and baby peeled carrots; pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives, free-range eggs , and staple items such as GT's Kombucha, Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Chicken, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats. Texas-Made Discounts: From March 31 – April 29 , Texas local product favorites will be highlighted with extra discounts this week. Customers can save up to 40% on popular Lone Star State originals such as Buddha's Brew, Chameleon, Culina, Epic, Himalaya, Live Soda, Nadamoo!, Siete, SkinnyPop, Waterloo, Yenisi Beauty, and more.

What's In Store for Dallas

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers offers the north Dallas community a unique grocery shopping experience, including its strict product standards, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, sustainable building practices, and neighborhood outreach through free Nutrition Education and its partnership with Dallas' local food bank, Network of Community Ministry. Natural Grocers also prohibits hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives in the groceries it carries. As a company that's always conscious of its environmental footprint, the store includes energy-saving innovations, and non-toxic building materials throughout.

The store has a Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) on staff whose services are free of charge to the community. Natural Grocers' highly educated NHCs support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one health coaching sessions, which will be available via phone or video.

Natural Grocers' Always Affordable℠ pricing and special discounts through its {N}power loyalty program ensure that the highest quality groceries are accessible for everyone. {N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345v.

Customers shopping at the renovated Preston & Forest store will enjoy a clean and safe-as-possible shopping environment due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores. The store will re-open with modified store hours as follows: Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.; and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. These special shopping hours will start on Wednesday, April 7, 2020.

For more information on Natural Grocers' Preston & Forest store, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store/dallas-preston-and-forest

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i Valid 3/31 through 4/4 only to the first 1,000 customers. This offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Limit one per in-store customer.

Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors. ii NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF

THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts on March 31, 2021 and ends on April 04, 2021. For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: [www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes.] Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

iii Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only at Preston Forest store. Offers valid March 31 – April 29. See store for details. iv Must be an {N}power member to receive this discount. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards

benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345. v Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of

use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.naturalgrocers.com

