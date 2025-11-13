Natural Grocers® Serves Up Thanksgiving Hot Deals, Good Food and Gratitude

Thanksgiving made easy: delicious, affordable, and inspired—only at Natural Grocers. Post this

In addition to incredible savings, Natural Grocers is serving up inspiration for a stress-free holiday with a curated collection of seasonal recipes for every type of diet and expert tips for memorable main courses, sides, desserts, beverages and leftovers.

The company is also extending the spirit of gratitude through Dec. 31 by supporting local food bank partners nationwide. Customers can donate at the register or purchase and contribute a non-perishable item. All donations will go directly to local, established food bank partners, allowing customers to join Natural Grocers in putting good food—and goodwill—back into their communities.

MARY'S FREE-RANGE® TURKEY & NATURAL GROCERS

Since 1954, Mary's Free-Range Turkey has been committed to humane, sustainable poultry farming that emphasizes quality over quantity and prioritizes animal welfare. Upholding the same high standards as Natural Grocers, Mary's Free-Range turkeys are raised without antibiotics, are Non-GMO Project Verified, free-range, fed a non-GMO vegetarian diet, and contain no additives (such as MSG, salt, or basting solutions), no preservatives, and are gluten-free. Raised in the USA, Mary's Free-Range Turkeys are never frozen—they arrive fresh, deep-chilled to 28 degrees to maintain peak quality.

Natural Grocers customers can choose from seven types of turkeys to fit their guest lists, budgets and preferences—including Mary's Free-Range Pre-Cooked Oven-Roasted Turkey, for those who wish to save time. Customers can reserve a Mary's Turkey online for a limited time, or by visiting their local Natural Grocers location and speaking with a good4u™ Crew member.

All customers picking up a reserved turkey will receive a free Natural Grocers reusable bag to carry their purchase home. [ii]

For more information, visit Turkey Ordering FAQs.

Not sure how to prepare, roast and carve your turkey? Click here.

VEGETARIAN & VEGAN CHOICES

Natural Grocers also offers spectacular discounts on holiday options for non-traditional diets. Customers can choose from Field RoastTM Celebration Roasts, Tofurky® Stuffed Vegan Roasts, and QuornTM Turk'y Style Roasts. Find these items plus other tasty additions for your guests who prefer plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free or other options, all on sale through Nov. 30, 2025.[iii]

NOVEMBER SAVINGS AT NATURAL GROCERS

Through Nov. 29: Customers can save up to 50% off Always AffordableSM prices on select products in every department.[iii] Enjoy four days of additional Thanksgiving Hot Deals from Nov. 22-25 on popular products such as:

Kettle & Fire ® Cooking Broths (2/$6 – 32 oz). Light, yet nourishing, these cooking broths are made from high-quality, Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients. Crafted with care they make the perfect base for your holiday culinary creations.

(2/$6 – 32 oz). Light, yet nourishing, these cooking broths are made from high-quality, Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients. Crafted with care they make the perfect base for your holiday culinary creations. Natural Grocers ® Brand Bulk Pecan Halves ($5.49/10 oz). Rich, buttery and naturally sweet, pecans are perfect for snacking, tossing into salads or savory sides and of course, for topping pies. Pick up a bag that's pre-measured, securely sealed and kept in Natural Grocers' refrigerated section for maximum freshness and flavor.

($5.49/10 oz). Rich, buttery and naturally sweet, pecans are perfect for snacking, tossing into salads or savory sides and of course, for topping pies. Pick up a bag that's pre-measured, securely sealed and kept in Natural Grocers' refrigerated section for maximum freshness and flavor. Waterloo ® Sparking Waters ($5.29/12 pk) and San Pellegrino Sparking Mineral Water ($20.99/12 pk). Stretch your dollar and keep things sparkling with these non-alcoholic beverages.

Stretch your dollar and keep things sparkling with these non-alcoholic beverages. Bitchin' SauceTM Select Almond Dips ($2.45/8 oz). Spice up that veggie tray with these uniquely spiced nut-based dips. So good, you'll want to pick up an extra tub to spread on leftover turkey sandwiches.

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Natural Grocers offers a touch of extra gratitude for members of its {N}power rewards program, with "Even More Affordable Prices", exclusive discounts and perks to prepare for the holiday.[iv]

Nov. 20–26: Enter for a chance to win a free Mary's Free-Range Turkey. When {N}power members spend $100 or more between Nov. 20-26, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Turkey (8–12 lb). [v] Each store will randomly select one winner from eligible entries. Winners can pick up their turkey just in time for the December holidays.

When {N}power members spend $100 or more between Nov. 20-26, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Turkey (8–12 lb). Each store will randomly select one winner from eligible entries. Winners can pick up their turkey just in time for the December holidays. Nov. 23-26: 10% Off All Alcohol for {N}power Members. [vi]

for {N}power Members. Through Nov. 29: {N}power Meal Deals TM - {N}power members can enjoy special discounts on Thanksgiving-themed side dishes that are sure to please a crowd, including: [vii] Mashed Potatoes (serves 6 for under $7) Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese (serves 8 for under $10) Green Bean Casserole (serves 6 for under $8) Gluten-Free Stuffing (serves 10 for under $10)

- {N}power members can enjoy special discounts on Thanksgiving-themed side dishes that are sure to please a crowd, including:

INSPIRING & EASY RECIPES

Whether you're hosting this year or bringing a show-stopping dessert, Natural Grocers has crafted an inspiring assortment of recipes to make your Thanksgiving menu both delicious and stress-free for every diet—gluten-free, keto, paleo, vegan, and traditional. This year's expansive Thanksgiving recipe collection from Natural Grocers includes beloved holiday classics alongside new must-tries, like Spiced Sweet Potato Bake, Vegan Wild Rice & Mushroom Casserole, and bite-sized Pumpkin Custard Tartlets. And when the big day is done, keep the celebration going with Natural Grocers' fresh, creative ideas for turning leftovers into something extraordinary.

Customers can get more information on holiday deals, discounts and recipes from Natural Grocers by picking up the November edition (Vol. 100) of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® at their local store or view the digital version here.

All Natural Grocers stores will be closed on Nov. 27 so Crew may enjoy the holiday. Each store will open again at its regular time on Friday, Nov. 28.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles —including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.