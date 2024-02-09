Natural Grocers® Shows Customers Love with Valentine's Hot Deals and Gifts, February 11 - 14, 2024

Company offers up to 40% off select delicious and delightful products, plus affordable dinner ideas, dessert recipes and a free sweet treat on Valentine's Day
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., wants to help customers celebrate Valentine's Day the easy and affordable way with its annual Valentine's Hot Deals event. From February 11-14, customers can enjoy sumptuous discounts on premium-quality products to pamper their sweetheart. In addition to providing unique gifts that are priced right, and ingredients for fabulous recipes, {N}power® members will receive a FREE Chocolove® chocolate bar on Valentine's Day. But the company's affections don't end there. Natural Grocers will also donate 1% of all sales on February 14, 2024, to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund.
VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS
Stretch your dollar and save time by shopping Natural Grocers' Valentine's Hot Deals.[i] From beverages to body care products, or seafood to steak, Natural Grocers has you covered. Get up to 40% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM, on select products including:
25% off select GoodLight Natural CandlesTM
34% off GT's SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha (16 oz.)
27% off Bluebonnet® Intimate Essentials for Him and Her
28% off Crown Prince Natural® Smoke Oysters (3 oz.)
$1 off all Thousand Hills® Steaks
FREE CHOCOLATE BAR FOR {N}POWER MEMBERS
Chocolate on Valentine's Day is almost expected. But FREE chocolate on Valentine's Day makes that expectation even sweeter! {N}power members will receive a free Chocolove® chocolate bar in stores on February 14th.[ii] To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers.com/join or simply text "organic" to 303-986-4600 to sign up.[iii]
SKIP THE RESERVATION
This Valentine's Day, make a restaurant-quality, healthy surf & turf meal at an Always Affordable price — starting at under $21 for 2 people! Vegetarian risotto & salad option starts under $9. Click here for deals.
VALENTINE'S DAY DESSERTS
Whether you stay in or dine out, don't forget the dessert! Check out some of our most beloved Valentine's Day dessert recipes with a sweet chocolatey spin. Each has been tested and approved by the Nutrition Education Department at Natural Grocers Headquarters.
Chocolate Lava Cake with Raspberry Sauce
Chocolate Drizzled Cherry Macaroons
Dark Chocolate Truffle Brownies
Flourless Chocolate Cake
CREW APPRECIATION ON VALENTINE'S DAY
To show its appreciation for its employees, Natural Grocers has dubbed February its annual "Crew Appreciation Month". Crew members receive special discounts and freebies throughout the month, with a chance to win prizes. The company will also donate 1% of its Valentine's Day sales to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established in 2020, this nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides short-term financial assistance to Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.
MORE DEALS FOR THE MONTH
After Valentine's Day, there are still sweet deals to be had at Natural Grocers! Customers can benefit from additional discounts on products in every department through February 24, 2024. Click here for all the deals.[iv]
ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.
