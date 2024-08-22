Natural Grocers® Teams Up With Local Artist, Sara L. Smith for Inspiring Mural Project in Incline Village, NV

Serving communities with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers proudly opened its doors to support the Incline Village area on July 31, 2024. The company, ever conscious of its environmental impact, built the Incline Village store from the ground up using sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting. Partnering with a local artist to beautify the outside of the building was part of the plan early on.

"We started focusing on opening a store in Incline Village almost five years ago. As plans progressed, it became evident that we would have ourselves a large canvas," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "Natural Grocers is dedicated to fostering community engagement, and we strive to support local artists, anytime we can. Sara's vision not only adds a beautiful artistic element to our store but also encourages our customers to connect with the local environment and each other. Partnering with Sara aligns perfectly with our commitment to community, our focus on regenerative agriculture and our company's ecologically thoughtful practices and products."

A SNEAK PEEK WITH SMITH

Smith attended Natural Grocers' Grand Opening event on July 31 and spoke with the crowd about her vision for the mural and the partnership. Smith brought a small-scale watercolor rendition of the mural project, which was later displayed for customers and Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew to admire as they were walking in and out of the store.

Smith explained the project saying, "This mural was inspired by the local flora and fauna of the Lake Tahoe Basin, particularly our local pollinators. The scene will include a black bear mother and cub, as well as local butterflies and bee species, all being supported by native plants and a healthy ecosystem. As residents and visitors, we can support our wild neighbors by practicing good stewardship of this beautiful place…including supporting chemical free ground and floral habitat for our pollinators around our homes, and by practicing proper food and trash management to keep bears and other wild animals healthy and safe.

"I am grateful for the generous help of a specialist from UC Davis, Rachel Vannette, who gave her time to help educate me regarding local pollinator species and the plants and habitats they need to thrive, which we can easily support in our home gardens. The way we care for our own bodies with healthy food, exercise, and clean water, we can also care our wider ecosystem, and the health of the people and animals within it."

Several students from the recent "Talisman of the Watershed" workshop series, which was funded by a California Creative Corps grant and taught in partnership with local artist Troy Corliss, have been assisting with elements of the mural, which began on August 5, 2024. The base color priming was done by Kelly Brothers Painting.

COMMUNITY COLLABORATION EVENT

Natural Grocers and Smith would like to invite all members of the community to celebrate Tahoe's beauty and magic and add something to the lower section of the project on Saturday, August 31st, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Labor Day weekend.

The event will be led by Smith and will take place at the ground-level aspen grove sections at the front of the store. "Aspens symbolize our interconnectedness," says Smith. "By coming together to create, we transform a simple project into a shared experience that reflects our collective spirit and creativity. All ages are welcome, so come contribute and add your mark. Together, beautiful things are possible!"

Visit the event page on Natural Grocers' Facebook page for more information about the community collaboration event.

To learn more about Sara Smith visit https://saralsmith.com/.

visit https://saralsmith.com/. Learn more about Natural Grocers and how the company supports sustainability by visiting https://www.naturalgrocers.com/sustainability.

For media inquiries contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. With the addition of its newest store in Incline Village, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states, with its headquarters in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.