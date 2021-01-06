Natural Grocers™ To Bring Bigger & Better Shopping Experience To Dallas' Preston & Forest Location With Renovation

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery, announces plans to expand and remodel one of its Dallas, TX stores. Located at 11661 Preston Road, the Preston & Forest market, which has served Dallas' communities for over a decade, will temporarily close on January 30, 2021. The reopening will debut a bigger, better, and more modern shopping experience, and is scheduled for mid-March.

What Does This Mean for Customers?

In order to prepare for the quickest renovation possible, Natural Grocers will host a special "everything must go" sale in advance of closing the store. Starting January 16, 2021 through January 30, 2021, the entire supplement and body care departments will be 35% off, and the rest of the store will be 25% off the usual Always Affordable PricesSM.

Customers who typically shop at the Preston &Forest location will still enjoy easy access to all Natural Grocers has to offer by visiting the retailer's additional Dallas area stores in Richardson, Casa Linda, and Coppell, all within 9 to 16 miles of Preston & Forest. As a "thank you" to loyal shoppers, starting on January 16, 2021, Natural Grocers will hand out special deal coupon books1 to Preston & Forest customers. The coupon book, which can be redeemed at neighboring locations, between January 31 – March 14, 2021 offers discounts on Preston & Forest customer favorites such as Waterloo Sparkling Water 12-packs, Siete Tortilla Chips, and Natural Grocers Brand Olive Oil, as well as a coupon for $5 off a purchase of $502.

"When the opportunity came to expand our Preston & Forest store, we knew this was the perfect time to give our customers a fresh, more modernized shopping experience, so the new store will have the same set up and flow as our newest stores," remarked Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President. "While we prefer to not close stores temporarily, doing so is the most efficient way to expand and renovate quickly. During this time, our Preston &Forest good4uSM Crew will help with the remodel and work at other local stores. We look forward to welcoming our customers back to the store, but in the meanwhile they will receive the same high-quality groceries and knowledgeable customer service at our other locations."

What Next for Preston & Forest?

In March 2021, Preston & Forest customers will be introduced to a bigger and better shopping experience—40% larger than the original footprint—a contemporary store layout, a new Nutrition Education Center, expanded 100-percent organic produce, grab-and-go, health and body care, frozen meat sections, and a more efficiently designed, single-line queue checkout experience. Customers will continue to enjoy high-quality organic and natural groceries, supplements, body care, and household essentials at Natural Grocers' Always Affordable Prices, as well as free Nutrition Education.

{N}power, which is free to join, offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 414113.

For more information on Natural Grocers' Dallas – Preston & Forest store, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/store/dallas-preston-and-forest

For all Natural Grocers policies and protocols related to the coronavirus and COVID-19, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

