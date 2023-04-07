Natural Grocers® to Support Those Affected by Catastrophic Weather in Little Rock, AR

Donations for the Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund will be collected at the Natural Grocers store in Little Rock through May 31, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® will be offering support to the neighborhoods affected by the recent tornados and catastrophic weather in Little Rock, Arkansas, by collecting donations at its local store. Located at 9210 N. Rodney Parham Rd., Natural Grocers will be collecting $1, $5 and $10 donations between now and May 31. All proceeds will go to the Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund to provide financial support to those affected by the tornado and the rebuilding efforts of the city.

"All of us at Natural Grocers wish to express our support for the City of Little Rock and its surrounding communities as residents begin recovery efforts from the destruction and chaos these recent storms have caused," said Heather Isely, Executive Vice President of Natural Grocers. "One of our company's Five Founding Principles is a 'Commitment to Community'. Right now, we know these communities are struggling. Raising funds at the register for those affected by this disaster is just one small way we can help."

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/store/little-rock for more information about the participating store.

For more information related to the Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund, click here.

