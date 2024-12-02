Natural Grocers® Unveils 2025's Must-Know Trends

In 2025, the company anticipates a focus on simple, yet thoughtful choices that prioritize wellness and the planet. Post this

For the 2025 predictions, Natural Grocers' expert Nutrition Education team—including Registered Dietitians and Certified Natural Foods Chefs—joined forces with its purchasing, marketing, and analytics teams. This dynamic collaboration combined deep research, consumer insights, and trend analysis to craft a forecast that's as informed as it is exciting.

"At Natural Grocers, we're always eager to see how evolving trends inspire healthier, more sustainable lifestyles," stated Raquel Isely, vice president of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "Each year we sift through evolving shopping habits and cutting-edge research to pinpoint the trends that will shape the way we live, eat, and care for ourselves in the year to come.

"For 2025, we're seeing a focus on simple, yet thoughtful choices that prioritize wellness and the planet—like making blood sugar-friendly habits part of everyday life, exploring ocean-inspired body care, and embracing high-quality, globally-inspired proteins. These trends aren't just exciting—they're impactful, and some can make fabulous, practical holiday gifts! Whether it's a functional, natural skincare product geared towards men, a regenerative agriculture-friendly treat, or a product that helps kick forever chemicals out of the home, there's something meaningful for everyone on your list this season."

NATURAL GROCERS' TOP TRENDS FOR 2025

Natural Grocers' Top Trends for 2025 are organized into four key categories: Health & Wellness, Body Care & Beauty, Food & Beverage, and Ecologically Thoughtful, encompassing a total of twelve trends. The expert team has included its "Try This Trend" feature, offering ideas and products for those eager to dive in and explore. For the third consecutive year, the company has also introduced a Bonus Trend—a unique highlight that connects and complements the entire lineup. The full list of trends is outlined below, with each category linked to detailed insights, product recommendations, and supporting research on the company's website.

HEALTH & WELLNESS TRENDS

Blood Sugar Hacks Become Daily Habits Nose-to-Tail Eating Becomes Doable Balancing Inflammation Becomes Key for Mental Health

BODY CARE & BEAUTY TRENDS

Natural Deodorants Are Better Than Ever! Men's Grooming is Booming Ocean-Inspired Body Care Makes a Splash

FOOD & BEVERAGE TRENDS

We'll Double Down on Limiting High Omega-6 Oils It's All About Protein, in Quantity and Quality! Our Taste Buds Will Go on a Global Tour in the Grocery Aisles

ECOLOGICALLY THOUGHTFUL TRENDS

The Heat is on to Define Regenerative Agriculture, and We're Stepping Up We'll Act with Simple Gestures to Support Soil Health and Pollinators We'll Kick the Forever Chemicals out of Our Homes

*BONUS TREND*

Cultivating Biodiversity Becomes a Priority

Natural Grocers will highlight these trends online and across their social media platforms throughout December. They will also be featured in the January edition of Natural Grocers' good4u Health Hotline® magazine, available in both online and print formats.

